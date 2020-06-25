Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid rising coronavirus cases; financials drag

Petrol price hiked by 16 paise, diesel by 14 paise per litre
Petrol prices were hiked after a day of pause while diesel prices were raised for the nineteenth day in a row on Thursday. The prices have been increased by 16 and 14 paise per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol now stands at Rs 79.92 per litre while diesel at Rs 80.02 a litre in Delhi. On Wednesday, the price of diesel overtook that of petrol for the first time, causing some concern about the impact of high diesel prices on inflation. So far in 19 days, petrol price has gone up by Rs 8.66 per litre and diesel by Rs 10.39 a litre.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower over rising coronavirus cases
The Indian market opened lower on Thursday following losses in global markets amid concerns over rising cases of coronavirus infection. Investor sentiment was also weak after the IMF slashed its forecasts for the Indian as well as global economy. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 275 points lower at 34,593, while the Nifty lost 99 points at 10,206. On the domestic front, the indices were dragged by losses in the financial stocks mostly. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HSDC contributes most to the fall.
After US raised objections, UAE restricts Air India from carrying passengers on Vande Bharat flights
The United Arab Emirates has restricted Air India from carrying any passengers, whether UAE nationals or non-UAE nationals, from India on repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat mission. Passengers from the UAE to India can travel on these flights, as per the established protocol. The new UAE guidelines will be applicable to all foreign carriers which are operating repatriation flights from the UAE. Passengers will need prior approval from the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) to travel from India to the UAE on these repatriation flights.
Easing preferential allotment pricing, open offer relaxation on SEBI board's agenda
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its board meeting to be held on Thursday, is likely to discuss ways in which fundraising through preferential allotment of shares can be made easier for listed companies. SEBI may consider making certain amendments to the Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover Regulations, sources told CNBC-TV18. The regulator may be looking at easing pricing regulations for preferential allotment, said the sources, adding that it may allow companies to consider two-week average price for pricing preferential share issue. More here
Oil dives over 5% as US crude stocks hit record, COVID cases mount
Oil prices tumbled over 5 percent, or more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday, after US crude storage hit another record and coronavirus cases rebounded in countries like Germany and surged in heavily populated areas of the United States. The United States had its second-largest rise in infections since the pandemic began. Mounting infections there as well as in China, Latin America and India have unnerved investors and pressured oil prices. Brent crude settled at $40.31 a barrel, down $2.32, or 5.4 percent. On Tuesday, Brent hit its highest price since early March, just before the pandemic and Saudi-Russia price war roiled markets. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $38.01 a barrel, losing $2.36, or 5.8 percent.
Global Update: Stocks sell-off as coronavirus surge knocks recovery hopes
Asia’s stock markets slipped, bonds rose and the U.S. dollar was firm on Thursday as surging U.S. coronavirus cases, global trade tensions and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections knocked confidence in a recovery. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 percent, Tokyo’s Nikkei slumped 1.4 percent and Australia’s ASX 200 tumbled 1.8 percent. U.S. stock futures also declined 0.7 percent following on from an overnight slide on Wall Street. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for public holidays on Thursday.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian equity market snapped four-day gaining streak to end lower on Wednesday on account of heavy selling in banking, pharma and metal stocks. The Sensex ended 561.45 points or 1.58 percent lower at 34,868.98 while the Nifty50 declined 156.80 points or 1.50 percent to close at 10,314.20. Losses in banking heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged Bank Nifty to end more than 3 percent lower. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also ended with deep cuts of 1.8 percent and 1.41 percent, respectively.
