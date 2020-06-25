  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid rising coronavirus cases; financials drag

Pranati Deva | Published: June 25, 2020 09:22 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market opened lower on Thursday following losses in global markets amid concerns over rising cases of coronavirus infection. Investor sentiment was also weak after the IMF slashed its forecasts for the Indian as well as global economy. On the domestic front, the indices were dragged by losses in the financial stocks mostly. 

