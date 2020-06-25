Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid rising coronavirus cases; financials drag

Petrol price hiked by 16 paise, diesel by 14 paise per litre

Petrol prices were hiked after a day of pause while diesel prices were raised for the nineteenth day in a row on Thursday. The prices have been increased by 16 and 14 paise per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol now stands at Rs 79.92 per litre while diesel at Rs 80.02 a litre in Delhi. On Wednesday, the price of diesel overtook that of petrol for the first time, causing some concern about the impact of high diesel prices on inflation. So far in 19 days, petrol price has gone up by Rs 8.66 per litre and diesel by Rs 10.39 a litre.