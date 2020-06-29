Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty start the week on a negative note as coronavirus cases surge

Carlyle Group to buy 20% stake in Piramal Pharma for $490 million

US-based Carlyle Group to buy 20 percent stake in Piramal Pharma for $490 million or Rs 3,700 crore via fresh equity issuance. The transaction values Piramal Group's pharma business at an enterprise value of $2.8 billion with an upside option of $360 million if it meet certain milestones in FY21. This will mean an infusion of additional $72 million from Carlyle at a later date. Deal is likely to be completed in this calendar year. "Piramal Pharma will utilise a part of the fund to reduce debt from Rs 4,200 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. Piramal Group wants to use this opportunity to make acquisitions to beef up the business," Nandini Piramal, executive director, Piramal Enterprises said.