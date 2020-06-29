Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty start the week on a negative note as coronavirus cases surge

Gold rises as virus concerns lift safe-haven bid
Gold prices rose on Monday as worries over a surge in fresh COVID-19 infections globally dented investor optimism about a swift economic rebound and drove investors towards the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at USD 1,773.43 per ounce by 0259 GMT. Prices were USD 5.63 shy of a near eight-year high of USD 1,779.06, hit last week. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to USD 1,781.60.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty started the week on a lower note as COVID cases surge
The Indian indices started the week on a lower note, tracking losses in Asian peers as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world making investors move towards the safe havens. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was 238 points at 34,933, while the Nifty fell 71 points at 10,311. Index heavyweights including Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, and HDFC contributed most to the losses.
Carlyle Group to buy 20% stake in Piramal Pharma for $490 million
US-based Carlyle Group to buy 20 percent stake in Piramal Pharma for $490 million or Rs 3,700 crore via fresh equity issuance. The transaction values Piramal Group's pharma business at an enterprise value of $2.8 billion with an upside option of $360 million if it meet certain milestones in FY21. This will mean an infusion of additional $72 million from Carlyle at a later date. Deal is likely to be completed in this calendar year. "Piramal Pharma will utilise a part of the fund to reduce debt from Rs 4,200 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. Piramal Group wants to use this opportunity to make acquisitions to beef up the business," Nandini Piramal, executive director, Piramal Enterprises said.
Six Sensex firms add Rs 92,130.59 crore in valuation; TCS biggest gainer
Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 92,130.59 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer. HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC also witnessed a jump in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank finished with losses. TCS added Rs 25,722.6 crore to take its valuation to Rs 7,93,854.51 crore.
Petrol price rise by 5 paise, diesel by 13 paise per litre
Petrol prices were hiked again on Monday. The prices have been increased by 5 and 13 paise per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol now stands at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel at Rs 80.53 a litre in Delhi. The oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.
Global Update: Asia stocks slip as coronavirus cases surge
Asian share markets got off to a shaky start on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus finally made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the US dollar. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent and further away from a four-month top hit last week. Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.5 percent and South Korean stocks 1.4 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian market ended higher for the second straight week on Friday led by the gains in Infosys and HDFC Bank. At close, the Sensex ended 329 points higher to 35,171 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,383, up 94 points. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the benchmark indices, trading 0.17 percent and 0.24 percent respectively.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! This is the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!