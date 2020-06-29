  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty start the week on a negative note as coronavirus cases surge

Pranati Deva | Published: June 29, 2020 09:18 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian indices started the week on a lower note, tracking losses in Asian peers as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world making investors move towards the safe havens. Index heavyweights including Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, and HDFC contributed most to the losses.

