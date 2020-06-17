  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 10 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the red as Indo-China conflict keeps investors cautious

Pranati Deva | Published: June 17, 2020 07:48 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are set to open on a lower note as investor stay cautious amid escalation of border tensions between India and China. However, Indian Army said that the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area. Meanwhile, Asian shares were upbeat after another late Wall Street surge in response to upbeat trial results for a COVID-19 treatment and data showing U.S. consumers spent big in May.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement