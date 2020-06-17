Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the red as Indo-China conflict keeps investors cautious

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian indices ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in financials and metal stocks. The sentiment was positive, tracking gains in Asian shares, amid hopes of a liquidity boost from the US corporate bond-buying program. The Sensex ended 376 points higher at 33,605 while the Nifty rose 100 points to settle at 9,914. Market breadth in favour of declines with the advance-decline ratio at 1:1. However, Nifty and Sensex, which rallied more than 2 percent earlier fell around 1 percent over fears of escalating tensions between India and China. The Indian army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” on a contested border.