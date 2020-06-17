Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in the red as Indo-China conflict keeps investors cautious

Asian stocks rose as drug trials, data push Wall Street higher
Asian stocks rose on Wednesday after another late Wall Street surge in response to upbeat trial results for a COVID-19 treatment and data showing U.S. consumers spent big in May. The prospects of fresh support from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan also supported global equity markets.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in financials and metal stocks. The sentiment was positive, tracking gains in Asian shares, amid hopes of a liquidity boost from the US corporate bond-buying program. The Sensex ended 376 points higher at 33,605 while the Nifty rose 100 points to settle at 9,914. Market breadth in favour of declines with the advance-decline ratio at 1:1. However, Nifty and Sensex, which rallied more than 2 percent earlier fell around 1 percent over fears of escalating tensions between India and China. The Indian army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” on a contested border.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! This is the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!