Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat as financials under-pressure; Fitch revises India's outlook to negative

Pranati Deva | Published: June 18, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market traded flat on Thursday amid recent rise in coronavirus cases and escalation in border tensions between India and China. Investors turned further cautious after Fitch Ratings revised India's outlook to negative and affirmed rating at ‘BBB-'.  It expects economic activity in India to contract 5 percent in FY21. With this, financials came under-pressure and traded in the red zone. Zee Entertainment and UPL were the Nifty50 top gainers while ONGC, Adani Ports remained top losers in the early morning trade. 

