Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat as financials under-pressure; Fitch revises India's outlook to negative

Indian equity benchmark indices on Wednesday fluctuated between gains and losses to end the trading session lower as financial stocks dragged. Investors sentiment remained poor over escalating border tensions between India and China. At close, Sensex ended 97.30 points or 0.29 percent lower to 33,507.92 while Nifty50 index ended 36.25 points or 0.37 percent lower to 9,877.75. Meanwhile, the broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. Nifty Midcap100 index ended the session in green, up 0.06 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 index ended 0.49 percent higher.