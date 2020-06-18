Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat as financials under-pressure; Fitch revises India's outlook to negative

Muthoot Finance's shares rally nearly 10% on strong Q4 earnings
Muthoot Finance's shares rallied nearly 10 percent on Thursday after strong March quarter earnings due to higher demand for gold. The stock gained as much as 9.5 percent to trade at Rs 1,094.70 per share on the NSE. At 9:50 am, the shares traded 7.57 percent higher to Rs 1,075.35. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.4 percent year-on-year (YoY)to Rs 835.78 crore as against Rs 548.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income during March quarter rose to Rs 2,633.58 crore from Rs 2,088.84 crore in the year-ago period.
Buzzing Stock: Supreme Industries gained as much as 5 percent to Rs 1,140 apiece on the NSE after Axis Mutual Fund acquired a percent stake in the company through open market transaction. Axis Mutual Fund has bought 12,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE. At 10:06 am, the stock gave up some gains to trade 2.35 percent higher to Rs 1,111.
Reliance Industries stock jumps over 85% from March lows. Is the rally over?
Reliance Industries (RIL) has been in news recently due to an investment spree in its digital subsidiary Jio Platforms over the last two months. The stock has rallied over 86 percent from its March low of Rs 867.82 to its 52-week high of Rs 1,647.85 that it hit Tuesday. However brokerages believe that the rally may still continue. RIL' digital arm, Jio Platforms, has received combined investment worth Rs 1.04 trillion from social media giant Facebook and a number of leading private equity firms, including Silver Lake Partners and KKR, over the past two months. And global brokerages remain bullish on RIL stock's prospects. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; IT gains financials drag
The Indian market opened flat on Thursday as the recent rise in coronavirus cases and the India-China border tensions kept the investors cautious. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 21 points at 33,486 while the Nifty was up 5 points at 9,886. Gains in IT and pharma sectors were capped by losses in financials.
India elected non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council
India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful United Nations Security Council for a two-year term on June 17, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on June 17. There were 192 Member States present for voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128. India garnered 184 votes. Canada lost the elections.
AGR dues case: All eyes on repayment timeline
The telecom operators have filed their affidavits regarding payment possibilities in the AGR dues case with the Supreme Court, according to people in the know. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for today and the market will be keenly watching the repayment timeline decision. In the last hearing, the apex court asked telecom operators to give a roadmap for payment, timeline and security if a staggered payment schedule had to be considered. Most brokerages expect Bharti Airtel to be in a strong position to furnish guarantees and maintain cash outflow for payments if a 20-year timeline isn't agreed to. More here
OMCs increase petrol, diesel prices for 12th consecutive day
Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 53 paise per litre and diesel by 64 paise a litre in the national capital, marking the 12th consecutive day of increase in rates. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 77.81 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 76.43 a litre, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. In the last 12 days, petrol price has been hiked By Rs 6.55 per litre and diesel By Rs 7.04 per litre.
Steroid Dexamethasone approved as COVID-19 treatment in the UK
The UK government on Wednesday authorised the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) to use steroid dexamethasone, the world's first coronavirus treatment proven to reduce the risk of death among severely ill patients. The Department of Health said the cheap and widely available anti-inflammatory steroid has been immediately approved to treat all hospitalised COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen, including those on ventilators, after an Oxford University trial confirmed positive results on Tuesday. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the government-funded trial as the biggest breakthrough, which has greatly reduced patients' chances of dying from COVID-19.
No formal plans for Trump to mediate between India and China: White House
There are no formal plans for US President Donald Trump to mediate between India and China to resolve the ongoing border tensions between the two countries, a White House spokesperson told CNBC-TV18. According to the Indian Army, violent clashes took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16 during the de-escalation process in Galwan region of eastern Ladakh. 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in the clashes with China, the first such deadly fight at the border in at least 45 years.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmark indices on Wednesday fluctuated between gains and losses to end the trading session lower as financial stocks dragged. Investors sentiment remained poor over escalating border tensions between India and China. At close, Sensex ended 97.30 points or 0.29 percent lower to 33,507.92 while Nifty50 index ended 36.25 points or 0.37 percent lower to 9,877.75. Meanwhile, the broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. Nifty Midcap100 index ended the session in green, up 0.06 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 index ended 0.49 percent higher.
