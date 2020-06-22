Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty above 10,300; RIL mcap hits $150 billion

Axis Bank likely to name Sumit Bali as new head of retail assets
Sumit Bali, who resigned as Chief Executive Officer at IIFL Finance last week, is set to join Axis Bank to head its retail businesses, two people familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC-TV18. CNBC-TV18 has written to Axis Bank for a comment on the story. We will update the story once the bank responds. Bali will replace Pralay Mondal, who recently quit the bank to join CSB Bank as President of Retail and SME operations. The former IIFL Finance executive is expected to join Axis Bank in July as President- Retail Assets, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.
Gold hits one-month peak as rising virus fears boost demand
Gold jumped to its highest in more than a month on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven metal after surging coronavirus cases intensified concerns over a delay in global economic recovery. Spot gold was up 0.7 percent to $1,754.74 per ounce by 0225 GMT after hitting its highest since May 18. US gold futures rose 1.1 percent to $1,771.40. "General risk aversion is helping the market, we are seeing pressure on growth exposed currencies and on share markets. Overall, there are concerns about increasing infection rates," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.
Punjab National Bank narrows Q4 loss to Rs 697 crore as bad loans ease
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has said its standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 697.20 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, due to lower provisioning against bad loans. The second largest public sector lender had posted a loss of Rs 4,750 crore in January-March period of 2018-19. The bank''s total income during the March quarter rose to Rs 16,388.32 crore from Rs 14,725.13 crore in the year-ago period. Addressing media PNB managing director S S Mallikarjuna Rao on Saturday said the bank has done the cash recovery of Rs 10,000 crore during the fiscal, while containing the fresh slippages to Rs 20,000 crore.
Glenmark Pharma shares hit 15% upper circuit on launch of antiviral drug Favipiravir
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were locked at upper circuit of 15 percent on Monday after the pharma company launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in India. Glenmark’s Fabiflu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 and has been launched in a few centers. The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the anti-viral for 'restricted emergency use' for treatment of mild to moderate cases, which accounts for a majority of COVID-19 infections.
IT stocks ease ahead of Trump announcement of visa restrictions
Shares of Indian IT companies such as Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies traded lower after the US President Donald Trump said he will be announcing new visa restrictions in the coming days. "We're going to be announcing something tomorrow or the next day on visas," Xinhua news agency quoted Trump as saying in a Fox News interview on Sunday. He however declined to give any details but acknowledged that there will be some exclusions. Read more.
Cipla shares surge 9% to hit 52-week high
The share price of Cipla surged over 9 percent on Monday to hit a new 52-week high after the company launched remdesivir for the treatment of adult and pediatric COVID-19 patients. The company has launched remdesivir under the brand name Cipremi. The stock of the pharma company surged as much as 9.2 percent to Rs 696 per share on BSE, its new 52-week high. It has jumped over 40 percent on a year-to-date basis as against a 14 percent fall in Sensex. Read more.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixteenth consecutive day
The prices of fuel were hiked for the sixteenth day in a row on Monday. The petrol price has been increased by 33 paise per litre while the diesel price was hiked by 58 paise per litre in the national capital, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. After this hike, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 79.56 per litre and the diesel price is Rs 78.85 per litre. In the last 16 days, the petrol prices have been increased by Rs 8.30 per litre while diesel by Rs 9.22 a litre.
JUST IN: Reliance Industries hits market cap of $150 billion, the 1st Indian company to do so
Opening Bell: Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty around 10,300
Indian indices opened higher on Monday led by gains in financials and FMCG stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 160 points higher at 34,892 while the Nifty rose 57 points to 10,302. Index heavyweights ICICI Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance, ITC, and HUL were the top contributors to the benchmarks at opening.
JUST IN: ICICI Bank sells shares of ICICI Prudential in pre-market block of 2.15 crore shares. Divested 1.5 percent of ICICI Prudential for Rs 840 crore
Don't assign risk weight on credit under ECLGS: RBI to lending institutions
The RBI on Sunday said lending institutions should assign zero percent risk weight on the credit facilities extended under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to MSME borrowers announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The government in May introduced the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for providing 100 percent guarantee coverage for additional working capital term loans (in case of banks and financial institutions) and additional term loans (in case of NBFCs) up to 20 percent of their entire outstanding credit up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, 2020.
The credit facility is guaranteed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC).
Hetero Labs gets DCGI nod to make Gilead's COVID-19 drug
Drug firm Hetero on Sunday said it has received approval from regulator DCGI to launch investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19. The company has received the manufacturing and marketing approval for Remdesivir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of COVID-19, it said in a statement. Hetero's generic version of Remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'Covifor' in India. The drug will be available in 100 mg vial (injectable) which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner, it said.
Coronavirus treatment: Cipla launches generic remdesivir under brand name Cipremi
Cipla has launched remdesivir under the brand name Cipremi (remdesivir lyophilised powder for injection 100 mg) and will be marketing and supplying the drug through both government and open market channels. The Mumbai-headquartered company said it will be commercialising remdesivir through its own facilities and partnered sites. The drug has been approved for adult and paediatric patients hospitalised with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection, particularly those on oxygen support. Cipla, along with Hetero Pharma, has received approval from the drug regulator to manufacture and market the COVID-19 medicine in India.
8 Sensex firms add Rs 1.76 lakh crore in valuation last week; RIL leads rally
Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 1,76,489.28 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for the lion's share of the gains. The BSE Sensex rallied 950.85 points or 2.81 per cent last week. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was the star performer in the top-10 list, as its market valuation zoomed Rs 1,08,213.62 crore to Rs 11,15,418.03 crore during the week. The other major gainer was HDFC Bank, whose valuation jumped Rs 27,788.22 crore to reach Rs 5,67,093.60 crore. The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 12,729.16 crore to Rs 2,35,648.10 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 8,110.36 crore to Rs 3,18,597.21 crore.
Global Markets: US stock futures fall as infections spike hits confidence
US stock futures dropped in early Asian trade on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in the United States raised more doubts about a quick economic rebound from the massive downturn triggered by the pandemic. US S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent at 2323 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.05 percent in earlier trade.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices rose on Friday, riding on gains in financials and index heavyweight Reliance shares after the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said it had become net-debt free, taking some focus away from rising coronavirus infections and border tensions with China. The Sensex ended 523 points higher at 34,732, while the Nifty50 rose 153 points to settle at 10,244. Both indices finished the week on a positive note.
