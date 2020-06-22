Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty above 10,300; RIL mcap hits $150 billion

Axis Bank likely to name Sumit Bali as new head of retail assets

Sumit Bali, who resigned as Chief Executive Officer at IIFL Finance last week, is set to join Axis Bank to head its retail businesses, two people familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC-TV18. CNBC-TV18 has written to Axis Bank for a comment on the story. We will update the story once the bank responds. Bali will replace Pralay Mondal, who recently quit the bank to join CSB Bank as President of Retail and SME operations. The former IIFL Finance executive is expected to join Axis Bank in July as President- Retail Assets, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.