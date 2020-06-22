  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty above 10,300; RIL mcap hits $150 billion

Pranati Deva | Published: June 22, 2020 10:48 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were off day's high but were trading around half a percent higher led by gains in financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. The company became the first Indian company to hit $150 billion mcap and is trading over 2 percent higher.  However, bluechip stocks like Infosys, Maruti, M&M capped the gains. 

