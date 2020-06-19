Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by gains in RIL, financials

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

Indian indices ended 2 percent higher on Thursday led by gains in financials and infex heavyweight Reliance Industries. The gains came after the Supreme Court allowed DoT (Department of Telecom) more time to consider telcos proposals. The next hearing on this will be held in third week of July. In the meanwhile, the telcos have been asked to submit financial documents. The Sensex ended 700 points higher at 34,208, while the Nifty50 rose 210 points to settle at 10,092. Market breadth was in favour of advances with the advance-decline ratio at 3:1.