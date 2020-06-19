Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by gains in RIL, financials

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by gains in RIL, Financials
Indian indices opened with higher on Friday led by gains in financials and Reliance Industries. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 159 points at 34,367 while the Nifty rose 48 points to 10,139. RIL was the biggest contributor to the gains after its chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021.' Gains in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance also kept the sentiment upbeat.
Petrol, diesel prices increase for 13th day in a row
Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for 13th day in a row. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 56 and 63 paise per litre respectively in the national capital on Friday, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 78.37 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 77.06 a litre. In the thirteen hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 7.11 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.67 a litre.
Trump renews threat to cut ties with Beijing, a day after high-level US-China talks
President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks with Beijing and his trade representative said he did not consider decoupling the US and Chinese economies a viable option. The top US diplomat for East Asia described US-China relations as "tense" after their first high-level face-to-face diplomatic talks in months, although he said Beijing did recommit to the first part of a trade deal reached this year and that coming weeks would show if there had been progress.
Asian stocks set to rise after mixed Wall Street session
Asian stocks were set for gains on Friday although trade was likely to be choppy after a mixed Wall Street session with investor focus swinging between concerns about a second pandemic wave and more upbeat hopes about an economic recovery. Fresh contagion concerns have dominated the market focus this week with mixed data on infections jolting sentiment. All three major US stock indexes were range-bound and oscillated through much of the day as investors struggled to interpret the impact of US employment data without any guidance from corporations on their earnings.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended 2 percent higher on Thursday led by gains in financials and infex heavyweight Reliance Industries. The gains came after the Supreme Court allowed DoT (Department of Telecom) more time to consider telcos proposals. The next hearing on this will be held in third week of July. In the meanwhile, the telcos have been asked to submit financial documents. The Sensex ended 700 points higher at 34,208, while the Nifty50 rose 210 points to settle at 10,092. Market breadth was in favour of advances with the advance-decline ratio at 3:1.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! This is the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!