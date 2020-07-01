  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; Bharti Airtel, M&M top gainers

Pranati Deva | Published: July 01, 2020 09:26 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened on a flat note with a positive bias on Wednesday tracking mixed trade in Asian peers. Gains were led by index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and Infosys. However, losses in Kotak Bank, L&T, NTPC capped some gains

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement