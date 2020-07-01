Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; Bharti Airtel, M&M top gainers

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty opened flat with positive bias; Bharti Airtel, M&M top gainers
Indian indices opened on a flat note with positive bias on Wednesday tracking mixed trade in Asian peers. Gains were led by index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and Infosys. However, losses in Kotak Bank, L&T, NTPC capped some gains. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 32 points higher at 34,948 while the Nifty rose 15 points at 10,317.
Asia's factory pain eases as the region emerges from pandemic
Asia’s factory pain showed signs of easing in June, as a rebound in China’s activity offered some hope the region may have passed the worst of the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But sluggish global demand and fears of a second wave of infections will tame any optimism on the outlook and keep pressure on policymakers to support their ailing economies.
China’s factory activity grew at a faster clip in June after the government lifted coronavirus lockdown measures, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. Manufacturing activity also expanded in Vietnam and Malaysia, pointing to a slow but steady recovery ahead. Japan and South Korea continued to see manufacturing activity shrink, underscoring the heavy blow the pandemic dealt to their export-reliant economies, although the pace of their declines slowed.
Weak trend continues in GST collections, Rs 1.56 lakh cr collected during April 1-June 25
In what looks like a matter of concern for the government, the revenue outlook remains to be weak with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection continuing its downtrend. The GST collection during the period April 1-June 25 stood as low as Rs 1,56,846 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18. Out of this, Rs 1.13 lakh crore was yielded from domestic supplies. Rs 11,833 crore has been collected as compensation cess, said the sources, who did not want to be named. While Rs 27,900 crore (approx) was collected under Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Rs 34,600 crore was collected under State Goods and Service Tax (SGST). The government has given extended deadlines to file GSTR3B for February-August 2020 due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by CNBC-TV18 earlier, the GST collections for business activity in May, recorded till June 25, stood at only Rs 43,913 crore.
MSCI defers potential increases in foreign ownership limits until further notice
"MSCI will defer until further notice potential increases in Foreign Ownership Limits (FOL) resulting from the recently implemented relaxation of the Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) limit of Indian companies to the sectoral limit. The sectoral limits published by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) are new and more time is required for market participants to test the disclosure mechanism. MSCI is awaiting further clarifications on the timeliness, quality and standardization of the data provided by NSDL & CDSL before making related changes to the MSCI Indexes," the press release said.
Carlyle to acquire about 25% stake in Airtel's data centre business
The Carlyle Group will invest $235 million for approximately 25 percent stake in Nxtra Data Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel engaged in the data centre business. The post-money enterprise valuation of Nxtra is approximately $1.2 billion and Carlyle will hold a stake of approximately 25 percent in the business upon completion of the transaction, with Airtel continuing to hold the remaining stake of approximately 75 percent, Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
The Indian market pared all morning gains to end lower on Tuesday dragged by the pharma and banking names. At close, the Sensex ended 45.72 points and 0.13 percent lower to 34,915.80 while the Nifty50 ended 10.30 points and 0.10 percent lower to 10,302.10. Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index down 0.20 percent and 0.58 percent respectively.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! This is the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!