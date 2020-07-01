Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; Bharti Airtel, M&M top gainers

Asia's factory pain eases as the region emerges from pandemic

Asia’s factory pain showed signs of easing in June, as a rebound in China’s activity offered some hope the region may have passed the worst of the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But sluggish global demand and fears of a second wave of infections will tame any optimism on the outlook and keep pressure on policymakers to support their ailing economies.

China’s factory activity grew at a faster clip in June after the government lifted coronavirus lockdown measures, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. Manufacturing activity also expanded in Vietnam and Malaysia, pointing to a slow but steady recovery ahead. Japan and South Korea continued to see manufacturing activity shrink, underscoring the heavy blow the pandemic dealt to their export-reliant economies, although the pace of their declines slowed.