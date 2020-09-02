  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high; Sensex jumps 200 points; Nifty above 11,500; Media, IT stocks lead

Mousumi Paul | Published: September 02, 2020 02:27 PM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading in range on Wednesday as gains in index heavyweights like Infosys, Bharti Airtel, TCS and ITC were capped by losses in the financials stocks. The bank and fin services indices fell around 0.2 percent at opening while, IT, FMCG, metals and pharma indices rose between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.
