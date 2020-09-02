Stock Market Live: Indian shares likely to open on a flat note tracking Asian peers

Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey
On Bajaj Auto
The top pick continues to be Bajaj Auto as far as two-wheelers is concerned because of the export driven business, balancesheet cash etc, so downside in the stock is limited. Any kind of volatile movement would have relative amount of safety as far as Bajaj is concerned for the balancesheet that they hold. So that company looks interesting.
On M&M
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) looks interesting as well. The pickup through the rural side is happening and the tractor business is driving the business for them as well. So that is also looking interesting from a perspective.
India among large emerging mkt sovereigns to have highest debt burden by 2021: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said India will be among the large emerging market sovereigns to have highest debt burden by 2021. The coronavirus pandemic-induced deterioration in growth and fiscal dynamics will leave most large emerging market sovereigns with higher debt burdens over the next few years, it said. We expect government debt in the large emerging market sovereigns to rise by almost 10 percentage points of GDP on average by the end of 2021 from 2019 levels, driven primarily by wider primary deficits, although some are likely to see higher interest payments contributing to higher debt, Moody's said. More here
Infosys plans to hire 12,000 more Americans by 2022
Infosys on Tuesday said it has planned to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, having already created 13,000 jobs in the United States since 2017. This brings the IT major's hiring commitment in the US to 25,000 over five years. In 2017, Infosys had committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and said it has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the US to date. Infosys said it will hire across a variety of roles and target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges.
Hero MotoCorp August sales rise over 7% at 5.8 lakh units
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has reported 7.6 percent rise in total sales in the month of August 2020 at 584,456 units as compared to 543,406 units in the same month last year. Sequentially, this translates into a growth of 13 percent over the month of July 2020, when the company had sold 514,509 units. Total domestic sales increased 8.5 percent to 5.68 lakh units as against 5.24 lakh units while exports fell 18.7 percent to 15,782 units from 19,403 units, YoY.
Deutsche Bank maintains BUY call on Bharti Infratel, estimates a 10.6% EPS gain from merging
ONGC Q1 profit falls 92% on oil, gas price slump
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Tuesday reported 92 per cent slump in its June quarter net profit after oil prices halved and gas rates fell to a decade low. Standalone net profit of Rs 496 crore in April-June was 91.7 per cent lower than Rs 5,980 crore net profit a year back, the company said in a statement. The surprise profit came after the company delayed payment of cess on crude oil it produces. Initially, the company did not pay even royalty in anticipation of relief from the government to deal with a slump in oil prices. More here
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with gains on Tuesday after the Supreme Court granted 10-year time to telecom firms for paying the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Bharti Airtel remained the top gainer of the Nifty50 index, ending over 7 percent post verdict. Nifty Metal remained the best-performing index of the day, closing 3.41 percent higher while Nifty IT was the only index to end in the red, down 0.44 percent. The Sensex ended 272.51 points or 0.71 percent higher at 38,900.80 while the Nifty gained 82.75 points or 0.73 percent to settle at 11,470.25. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices gaining 0.82 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively
