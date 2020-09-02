Stock Market Live: Indian shares likely to open on a flat note tracking Asian peers

Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey



On Bajaj Auto



The top pick continues to be Bajaj Auto as far as two-wheelers is concerned because of the export driven business, balancesheet cash etc, so downside in the stock is limited. Any kind of volatile movement would have relative amount of safety as far as Bajaj is concerned for the balancesheet that they hold. So that company looks interesting.



On M&M



Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) looks interesting as well. The pickup through the rural side is happening and the tractor business is driving the business for them as well. So that is also looking interesting from a perspective.