Stock Market Live: Indian markets to start on a muted note as investors await US Fed meet

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian indices ended on a flat note but in the red on Tuesday as gains in IT and FMCG stocks were capped by losses in metals and banks. The Sensex ended 31 points lower at 50,363 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,910. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.3-0.4 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's, HUL, HCL Tech, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Cipla, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, BPCL and SBI led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty IT index rose the most, up 1.3 percent followed by the FMCG index, which gained 1 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was also in the green for the day. However, losses in Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal down around 1 percent each capped the gains. Nifty Fin Services also lost 0.7 percent during the day.