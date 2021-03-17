Stock Market Live: Indian markets to start on a muted note as investors await US Fed meet

RBI slaps Rs 2 crore fine on SBI for contravention of norms
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on State Bank of India (SBI) for contravention of norms, including specific directions to the lender on remuneration to its employees in the form of commission. The penalty has been imposed for contravention of certain sections of Banking Regulation Act and its specific directions of RBI issued to the bank on payment of remuneration to employees in the form of commission, according to a release. It said the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. More here
Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 60% on day 1; retail portion booked 1.1 times
The initial public offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers has been subscribed 60 percent so far on March 16 (Tuesday), the first day of the bidding process. The issue has received bids for 5.72 crore equity shares against the offer size of 9.57 crore shares, as per data available on exchanges. The reserved portion for retail investors was subscribed 1.1 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 20 percent at end of day. Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for over 1 lakh shares compared to the reserved portion of over 2.72 crore equity shares. The IPO comprises of issuance of fresh equity up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore. The last day for subscribing to the issue is March 18.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended on a flat note but in the red on Tuesday as gains in IT and FMCG stocks were capped by losses in metals and banks. The Sensex ended 31 points lower at 50,363 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,910. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.3-0.4 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's, HUL, HCL Tech, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Cipla, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, BPCL and SBI led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty IT index rose the most, up 1.3 percent followed by the FMCG index, which gained 1 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was also in the green for the day. However, losses in Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal down around 1 percent each capped the gains. Nifty Fin Services also lost 0.7 percent during the day.
