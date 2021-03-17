Stock Market Live: Indian markets to start on a muted note as investors await US Fed meet

  • SENSEX
CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 17, 2021 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian Indices are likely to open on a muted note today tracking a decline in Asian peers as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s meet. Investors remained cautious about whether the central bank will maintain near-zero interest rates amid the economy’s post-pandemic recovery. The SGX Nifty was also trading 23.50 points or 0.16 percent higher at 14995.50, indicating a flat opening for the indices. 

