Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty below 14,850; banks, metals jump

India Inc wants to go back to office, but employees seem comfortable at home: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted India's labour market and concepts like work-from-home or work-from-anywhere -- which were quite rare in India Inc -- became the norm. Job site Indeed conducted a study to find out how white-collar jobs, employers and employees changed over the past year. Indian companies appear less willing than their global counterparts to support remote work post-pandemic. Around 59 percent employers are not in favour of remote working in the new normal and seven out of 10 say they will not continue it once a solution to the pandemic is in place, even as three out of four employers highlight no decline in employee productivity due to remote working. Moreover, 67 percent large and 70 percent mid-size Indian firms -- as opposed to their global counterparts (60 percent large and 34 percent mid-size) -- are not in favour of a post-pandemic, remote working set-up. More Here