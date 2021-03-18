  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty below 14,850; banks, metals jump

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 18, 2021 09:59 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Thursday tracking gains in global markets after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and projected a rapid jump in US economic growth this year. Domestically, broad-based gains were seen across all the sectors with auto, banking and metals boosting the most.

