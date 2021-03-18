Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty below 14,850; banks, metals jump

India Inc wants to go back to office, but employees seem comfortable at home: Study
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted India's labour market and concepts like work-from-home or work-from-anywhere -- which were quite rare in India Inc -- became the norm. Job site Indeed conducted a study to find out how white-collar jobs, employers and employees changed over the past year. Indian companies appear less willing than their global counterparts to support remote work post-pandemic. Around 59 percent employers are not in favour of remote working in the new normal and seven out of 10 say they will not continue it once a solution to the pandemic is in place, even as three out of four employers highlight no decline in employee productivity due to remote working. Moreover, 67 percent large and 70 percent mid-size Indian firms -- as opposed to their global counterparts (60 percent large and 34 percent mid-size) -- are not in favour of a post-pandemic, remote working set-up. More Here
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The outcome of the FOMC meet is very positive for equity markets. Fed chief's comments that the accommodative monetary stance is appropriate and will continue through 2023 mean the ample liquidity condition & low-interest rate will sustain for an extended period of time. The better than expected news is the Fed raising US GDP growth to 6.5% and the clear message that inflation rate above 2% will be tolerated for some time. Very good news for the bulls! A concern in India is the second wave of Covid attack in parts of the country, particularly in Maharashtra. But, going by experiences this is unlikely to impact the market much. The second wave in the US & Europe, much less in intensity, didn't impact markets. In brief, "Advantage Bulls". FIIs are likely to resume buying in the days ahead. For retail investors, there is buying opportunity in quality financials, telecom & IT"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 450 points higher, Nifty nears 14,850 as US Fed kept rates unchanged; banks, metals jump
Indian indices opened higher on Thursday tracking gains in global markets after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and projected a rapid jump in US economic growth this year. Domestically, broade-based gains were seen across all the sectors with auto, banking and metals boosting the most. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 468 points at 50,269 while the Nifty rose 126 points to 14,847. Broader markets were also positive in early deals with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, and Tata Motors were the top gainers while only Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hero Moto were in the red.
Craftsman Automation IPO subscribed 3.8 times on last day
The initial public offering (IPO) of Craftsman Automation has been subscribed 3.8 times so far on March 17 (Wednesday), the last day of bidding. The issue received bids for around 1.47 crore shares against the offered size of 38.69 lakh equity shares. The reserved portion for retail investors has been subscribed 3.41 times while that of non-institutional investors 2.8 times. Qualified institutional buyers' reserved portion was subscribed by 5.21 times as per subscription data available on exchanges. The IPO, which opened for subscription on March 15, had a price band of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share. The issue closes today. It consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares by existing shareholders.
Oil falls for a fifth day lower after US stockpile build
Oil prices dropped for a fifth day on Thursday after official data showed a sustained rise in US crude and fuel inventories, while the ever-present pandemic clouded the demand outlook. Brent crude was down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 67.88 a barrel by 0119 GMT after dropping by 0.6 percent on Wednesday. US oil was also down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3 percent the previous session. Government data on Wednesday showed US crude inventories have risen for four straight weeks after refineries in the south were forced to shut due to severe cold weather. An industry report estimating a 1 million barrel-drop had raised hopes the run of gains might have stopped. More here
Laxmi Organics IPO subscribed 106 times on final day of bidding
The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Organics was subscribed 106.74 times on the final day of bidding on March 17, primarily led by retail investors and QIBs. The issue received bids for 347.51 crore shares against a total offer of 3.25 crore shares. The portion reserved for retail investors is subscribed 19.95 times and that of qualified institutional buyers 175.43 times, while the non-institutional investors bid 21.62 times. A leading manufacturer of speciality chemicals, Laxmi Organic plans to raise Rs 600 crore through the issue. The IPO, which will close today, has set a price band of Rs 129-130 per share.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended over a percent lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in global peers, as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Domestically, broad-based selling was seen across all sectors with energy, pharma and metals dragging the most. The Sensex ended 562 points lower at 49,801 while the Nifty fell 189 points to settle at 14,721. Meanwhile, broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 2 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, ITC and Infosys were the only 2 stocks in the green while ONGC, BPCL, Tata Motors, Coal India and Adani Ports led the losses.
