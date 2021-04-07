Stock Market Live: Indian markets to open higher ahead of the monetary policy announcement

Macrotech Developers raises Rs 740 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Realty major Macrotech Developers Ltd, erstwhile Lodha Developers, on Tuesday raised Rs 740 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer (IPO) that will hit the capital market on Wednesday. Mumbai-based Macrotech has raised Rs 740 crore from 14 anchor investors, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company informed that it has allocated 1.52 crore shares at Rs 486 per scrip to anchor investors. The price band was fixed at Rs 483-486 per share. As many as 12 foreign portfolio investors participated in the anchor. The FPIs are Capital Group; Nomura; Ivanhoe Cambridge, real estate arm of CDPQ; Wellington Asset Management; Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund; Platinum Asset Management, Marshall Wace, Brookfield Asset Management, Segantii, York, Oxbow and Discovery. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
The Indian benchmark indices ended with minor gains on Tuesday amid volatility dragged by selling in banks, financials and IT stocks. Metal, Pharma, and Realty indices rose over 1 percent each and banking stocks underperformed. The Sensex ended 42 points higher at 49,201, and the Nifty ended 45 points higher at 14,683. The broader market indices outperformed benchmark indices to end nearly 1 percent higher. On the Nifty50, Power Grid, Grasim, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Ultra Cement were the top losers, and Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, and SBI Life were the top gainers.
