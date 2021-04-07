Stock Market Live: Indian markets to open higher ahead of the monetary policy announcement

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

The Indian benchmark indices ended with minor gains on Tuesday amid volatility dragged by selling in banks, financials and IT stocks. Metal, Pharma, and Realty indices rose over 1 percent each and banking stocks underperformed. The Sensex ended 42 points higher at 49,201, and the Nifty ended 45 points higher at 14,683. The broader market indices outperformed benchmark indices to end nearly 1 percent higher. On the Nifty50, Power Grid, Grasim, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Ultra Cement were the top losers, and Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, and SBI Life were the top gainers.