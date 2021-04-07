  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Indian markets to open higher ahead of the monetary policy announcement

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement later today.  The MPC is widely expected to pause in the April policy amid uncertainty around the growth impact of the second COVID-19 wave, and elevated inflation, a CNBC-TV18 poll among ten economists showed. The SGX Nifty was also trading 55.00 points or 0.37 percent higher at the 14,800 indicating a positive start for the broader index in India. 

