Stock Market Live: Indian Indices to open on a flat note tracking Asian peers; TCS to be in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Equity benchmarks nosedived on Monday as the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and the probability of lockdown-like conditions in more states had investors rushing for the exit door. The BSE-Sensex fell 1,708 points or 3.4 percent to close at 47,883. The Nifty dropped 524 points or 3.5 percent to close at 14,310. The selling fury was, even more, severe in mid and small-cap stocks, with the indices for the respective segments plunging around 5 percent. Market players said today’s fall was compounded by the unwinding of positions many traders had created using borrowed funds. As stock prices faltered, it set off a chain reaction wherein traders holding long positions were required to put up additional amounts towards margin commitment. Many were unable to do, leading to their positions being squared off.