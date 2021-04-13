Stock Market Live: Indian Indices to open on a flat note tracking Asian peers; TCS to be in focus

Asia shares cautious ahead of US earnings and inflation data
Asia share markets were cautious on Tuesday after US markets weakened as investors anticipated the start of corporate earnings seasons and the release of key inflation data to indicate how the global recovery from the pandemic will emerge. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading less than 0.1 percent higher early Tuesday. In Australia, the S&P/ASX200 gained 10 points to 6983.90 early in the session while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent. Tech stocks drove the gain in Australian stocks while the country’s major miners showed signs of weakness. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.6 percent in early trade while the mainland blue-chip index CSI300 edged up 0.3 percent ahead of March trade figures due to be published Tuesday. More here
S&P Dow Jones Indices removes Adani Ports from sustainability index
S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year. India's largest private multi-port operator is building a USD 290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC). It will be removed from the index prior to the open on Thursday, April 15, it said in a statement on Tuesday. More than 700 people have been killed since a Feb.1 military coup that ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. More here
TCS Q4 net profit rises 6.2% QoQ to Rs 9,246 crore; Revenue up 4% at Rs 43,705 crore
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software services exporter, reported a 6.26 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,246 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 8,701 crore in the previous quarter. The company's consolidated revenue in Q4FY21 increased 4 percent to Rs 43,705 crore from Rs 42,015 crore in the December quarter. CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated revenue of Rs 43,660 crore. In dollar terms, TCS earned revenue of USD 5,989 million during the quarter ended March 2021 as against estimates of $5,975 million. It registered revenue growth of 5 percent versus 5.1 percent, QoQ. More here
Equity benchmarks nosedived on Monday as the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and the probability of lockdown-like conditions in more states had investors rushing for the exit door. The BSE-Sensex fell 1,708 points or 3.4 percent to close at 47,883. The Nifty dropped 524 points or 3.5 percent to close at 14,310. The selling fury was, even more, severe in mid and small-cap stocks, with the indices for the respective segments plunging around 5 percent. Market players said today’s fall was compounded by the unwinding of positions many traders had created using borrowed funds. As stock prices faltered, it set off a chain reaction wherein traders holding long positions were required to put up additional amounts towards margin commitment. Many were unable to do, leading to their positions being squared off.
