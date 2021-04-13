  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Indian Indices to open on a flat note tracking Asian peers; TCS to be in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 13, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday, a day after the markets fell around 3.5 percent on the back of surging COVID cases, worries about another lockdown and its economic impact. Meanwhile, Asian peers were also cautious after US markets weakened in overnight trade. The SGX Nifty was trading around 2 points lower around 14,350 also indicating a flat start for the frontline indices. TCS will be in focus after the IT major reported its March quarter earnings yesterday.

