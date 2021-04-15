Stock Market Live: Sensex down 450 points, Nifty below 14,400; auto, IT stocks drag

Expect demand surge for Remdesivir to settle down by April end or May: Biocon
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon expects the surge in demand for Remdesivir to settle down by April end or May. According to her, the capacities for Remdesivir are in place but it will take few weeks to cater to demand. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shaw said, “There is always going to be a problem when there is a surging demand, but I think it will settle down by the end of April-early May because the capacities (of Remdesivir) are there and it takes a few weeks before we can start catering to the demand of the market.” However, she added that Itolizumab (it’s a ‘first in class’ humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody developed by Biocon and the Center of Molecular Immunology, Havana) is seeing a huge demand at the moment. More here
Flipkart set to acquire Cleartrip for $40 million: Report
Online retailer Flipkart is in talks to acquire Cleartrip, one of India’s largest online travel aggregators, reports suggest. The acquisition will help the Walmart owned e-commerce giant to diversify its business into travel space. The Flipkart-Cleartrip deal, which is likely to value Cleartrip at around $40 million, will be a mix of cash and equity. This is considered to be a distress sale for the 15-year-old Mumbai based firm, according to reports. "Discussions are going on between Flipkart and Cleartrip, whose financial performance was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said a Business Standard report quoting a person familiar with the matter. More here
Nomura resets Nifty target to 15,340 for March 2022
With India facing a severe second outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with state authorities imposing mini lockdowns and night curfews, brokerage houses have started reducing their Nifty targets for the coming year. Nomura has reset Nifty's March 2022 target to 15,340, indicating a 4.5 percent upside. The economic impact of these mini lockdowns and night curfews is weighing on investor sentiment along with higher commodity prices and richer valuation of Indian markets, leading to Nomura's re-evaluation of the target. Among individual stocks, Nomura removed Ultractech, Voltas, and Just Dial from its model portfolio and added Marico, Dr Reddy’s, Apollo Hospitals, AIA Engineering and PNC Infratech. Its top picks include Infosys, Sun Pharma, M&M, RIL and Max Financials. More here
HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs 50,000 cr through bonds within 12 months
HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up Rs 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through issuing bonds. The bank’s board of directors will take up the proposal at its meeting on April 17, it said in a regulatory filing. ”The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier-I capital), tier-II capital bonds and long-term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore over the period of the next 12 months through the private placement mode,” HDFC Bank said. Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt.
Earnings Impact: Infosys shares decline 5% post Q4 results
Shares of Infosys were under pressure on Thursday after the IT major reported its March Quarter (Q4) earnings. The IT services major posted a net profit of Rs 5,076 crore in Q4, as against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 5,130 crore. The stock fell as much as 5.5 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,320 per share. Other IT stocks also fell on weak sentiment post the results with the index down over 1 percent in intraday deals. Infosys also said that it expects FY22 revenue to grow 12-14 percent in constant currency. While announcing results, the company's board also approved buyback of up to Rs 9,200 crore at Rs 1,750/share. This would be the third buyback by the company in the last five years.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Amidst the negative of an alarming rise in Covid cases, a relief from the market perspective is that there is no large- scale lockdown. But the massive restriction of economic activity in economically significant state of Maharashtra is bound to have its impact on growth and earnings. The market knows this, but what is unknown is how long will this last and how quickly we can get ahead of the infection cases. The market is driven by the hope that in this race between the pandemic and vaccination, the latter will ultimately win. But what price we will have to pay for this is clouded in profound uncertainty. Pharma & IT could be safe defensive plays at this juncture. Investors can move on to economy-facing stocks when the daily Covid cases start steadily coming down"
Market Update: Sensex edges higher, Nifty above 14,500
Indian indices trimmed losses to trade higher on Thursday boosted by banking, energy and metal stocks. However, the IT sector fell over a percent following a 4 percent fall in Infosys post its March quarter results.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat but in the red; IT stocks decline, Infosys down 4% post Q4
Indian indices opened flat but in the red on Thursday, tracking caution in Asian peers and as another lockdown starts in Maharashtra on a continued spike in COVID cases. Losses in IT and auto stocks were capped by gains in banking, metals and FMCG stocks. IT sector fell over a percent following a 4 percent fall in Infosys post its March quarter results. At 9:18 am, the Sensex wad down 39 points at 48,505 while the Nifty fell 13 points at 14,492. On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata steel, UPL and Adani Ports were the top gainers while Infosys, Eicher Motors, M&M, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech led the losses.
Oil holds near one-month highs as demand forecasts raised
Oil prices were lower on Thursday though holding near one-month highs after futures jumped in the previous as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and others upgraded forecasts for oil demand as major economies recover from the pandemic. Brent crude was down by 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, at USD 66.37 a barrel by 0129 GMT, after gaining 4.6 percent on Wednesday and closing at the highest since March 17. US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, to USD 62.9 a barrel, having risen 4.9 percent in the previous session. US crude inventories were down by 5.9 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, more than double analysts’ expectations for a 2.9 million barrel decline. East Coast crude stocks hit a record low. More here
Zomato converts itself into public limited company ahead of IPO
Ahead of its initial public offer (IPO), foodtech company Zomato has converted itself into a public limited company and has also altered its memorandum of association for the new entity to include the possibility of setting up and run its own hotels and restaurants. As per regulatory filings sourced from Tofler, Zomato converted itself from a private limited company to a public limited company and renamed itself to 'Zomato Ltd' from 'Zomato Private Ltd'. Entrackr was the first to report on the development. The company said it is considering filing a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for the IPO. Zomato added that it proposed to convert into a public company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The company also amended the Memorandum of Association, in which it listed out the main objects to be pursued by the public company. More here
Infosys to hire more freshers in FY22
Despite Infosys saw revenue growth and new deals, slowdown in the quarter spiked attrition sharply to 15.2 percent from 10 percent in the previous quarter. The company management said the attrition numbers reflect a strong demand environment, indicating a crunch of talents. The Bengaluru-based IT giant saw a slightly subdued Q4 compared to the stellar numbers reported by larger peer Tata Consultancy Services. Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said that the company will sustain attrition at these levels for the next few quarters. Infosys also has robust hiring plans, looking to add more freshers in FY22 than the previous fiscal. "We added 21,000 freshers from campuses in FY21, and plan to add over 25,000 freshers in FY22," Rao said. Of the 21,000 freshers hired in FY21, over 19,000 were from India, and for FY22, the plan is to hire over 24,000 from campuses in India, Rao mentioned. More here
Tata Motors global wholesales rise 43% in Q4 FY21 to 3,30,125 units
Tata Motors on Wednesday said its group’s global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, increased 43 percent to 3,30,125 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal. The global wholesales of the company’s commercial vehicles and Daewoo range jumped 55 percent to 1,09,428 units during the January-March quarter of 2020-21 as compared with fourth quarter of FY2020, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Similarly, the company reported a 39 percent rise in its global passenger vehicle sales at 2,20,697 units in the fourth quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019-20, it added. More here
Hard to calculate upside in Dr Reddy’s Labs: Morgan Stanley
It is hard to calculate the upside in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ share price owing to various factors, said international brokerage Morgan Stanely on Tuesday despite the Indian pharma major expected to benefit strongly from regulatory approvals for the emergency use of Sputnik V’s COVID-19 vaccination in the country. In fact, Dr Reddy’s Labs share price responded positively, rising almost 5 percent on Monday as the DGCA’s announcement came and settling at Rs 5,098 at the close. On Tuesday, however, the stock price fell sharply with Dr Reddy’s settling at Rs 4,799, following a nearly 4 percent correction. More here
Infosys reports net profit of Rs 5,076 cr; board approves share buyback worth Rs 9,200 cr
IT services major Infosys on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 5,076 crore, as against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 5,130 crore. The company saw FY22 constant currency growth at 12-14 percent, while EBIT margin came in at 22-24 percent. Its revenue grew 13.1 percent to Rs 26,311 crore in the March 2021 quarter from Rs 23,267 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a regulatory filing. The company’s FY21 net profit was up 16.6 percent to Rs 19,351 crore, while revenue was higher by 10.7 percent to Rs 1,00,472 crore compared to the previous fiscal. The Board has recommended a capital return of Rs 15,600 crore, including a final dividend of Rs 6,400 crore and open market buyback of shares of Rs 9,200 crore, it said. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian shares ended around 1.5 percent higher on Tuesday after a steep coronavirus-led decline in the last session, as beaten-down banking, metals and auto stocks gained. Government deciding to fast-track COVID vaccine approvals and prediction of normal monsoon also helped the market regain most of yesterday's losses. However, IT and pharma stocks declined for the day on profit booking. The Sensex ended 661 points higher at 48,544 while the Nifty rose 194 points to settle at 14,505. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.2 percent.
