Stock Market Live: Sensex down 450 points, Nifty below 14,400; auto, IT stocks drag

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading lower on Thursday amid a volatile session dragged by IT and auto stocks. Banking and financials stocks also pared gains further weighing on the benchmarks. Meanwhile, the metal and pharma indices continued to trade higher. The IT sector fell over a percent following a 4 percent fall in Infosys post its March quarter results.

