Stock Market Live: Sensex down 450 points, Nifty below 14,400; auto, IT stocks drag

Expect demand surge for Remdesivir to settle down by April end or May: Biocon

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon expects the surge in demand for Remdesivir to settle down by April end or May. According to her, the capacities for Remdesivir are in place but it will take few weeks to cater to demand. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shaw said, “There is always going to be a problem when there is a surging demand, but I think it will settle down by the end of April-early May because the capacities (of Remdesivir) are there and it takes a few weeks before we can start catering to the demand of the market.” However, she added that Itolizumab (it’s a ‘first in class’ humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody developed by Biocon and the Center of Molecular Immunology, Havana) is seeing a huge demand at the moment. More here