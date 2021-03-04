Stock Market Live: Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty below 15,150; banks, metals drag

Buzzing | Adani Ports shares gain over 2% on acquiring stake in Gangavaram Port
The share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of a 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram Port. In an exchange filing, Adani Ports & SEZ said that it was acquiring the 31.5 percent stake held by Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) for Rs 1,954 crore.
In FY20, GPL had a cargo volume of 34.5 MMT, generated revenue of Rs 1,082 crore, EBITDA of Rs 634 crore (margin of 59 percent) and PAT of Rs 516 crore. GPL is debt-free with a cash balance of over Rs 500 crore, it added. Read more.
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking
Easy Trip Planners Ltd has a large base of Airlines and hotels, currently company having access to 400 international and domestic flights along with this 1.1 Mn hotels in India or abroad. Even in this time of lockdown the company demonstrated its strength and was able to report revenue of 50 crores in 9MFY2021 and positive earnings per share of 2.86. The company stands at 3rd among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in terms of gross booking revenues in FY 2020. They were the only profitable online travel agency among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in 2018, 2019 and 2020, in terms of net profit margin.
The competition will always remain a concern for this industry as well as companies, Easy Trip Planners need to compete with Paytm in Air tickets booking and aggregators like OYO in hotel business etc. We have a positive outlook for Easy Trip Planners Ltd IPO.
Rupee slumps 27 paise to 72.99 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee slumped 27 paise to 72.99 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, weighed down by a rebound in the US dollar and lacklustre opening in domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.99 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 27 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.72 against the American currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 91.05. Read more here.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | The company's joint venture, Aleor Dermaceuticals Ltd, has received USFDA final approval for Testosterone Gel. Alembic has a cumulative total of 138 ANDA approvals (122 final approvals and 16 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
HDFC Securities initiates Buy on Bharat Forge with target price of Rs 720
We initiate on Bharat Forge with a Buy rating as the company is expected to benefit from its wide-ranging capabilities and near-term cyclical pick-up in CV sales. We believe that the initiatives in the defence segment are likely to materialise (after several years) as India’s defence-based capital expenditure has risen by ~20% in FY21 and the government is aggressively pushing for localisation.
We set a target price of Rs 720 at 32x FY23E EPS as we expect earnings growth to recover over FY22-23E. We value the stock at its average historic long-term P/E multiple to factor in (1) the pick-up in the business cycle and (2) emerging opportunities across defence and the PV segments. Key risks: a sharp increase in commodity input prices and delayed orders in defence; steel price increase could lead to margin volatility in the near term.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 45,000 per 10 grams level
Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday tracking weakness in international spot prices on rising US bonds yields and strength in the dollar. Silver prices also declined one percent. At 10:50 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.32 percent to Rs 44,804 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,948 and the opening price of Rs 44,735 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.82 percent lower at Rs 67,440 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,526 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,000 per kg. International gold prices on Thursday hovered near a nine-month low hit in the previous session, as rising US Treasury yields kept the non-yielding bullion under pressure, a Reuters report said. More here
Market Watch: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
“Today insurance companies are really doing very well, in that space we like ICICI Prudential which is currently trading at Rs 495-496. Here if we see the formation then it is moving towards the levels of Rs 530-540 and it has absorbed selling pressure which was around Rs 495 levels with a stop loss at Rs 480 certainly ICICI Prudential is a buy at current levels.”
“The other stock which we like is Titan currently it is trading at Rs 1,480-1,485 here we are expecting Rs 1,550-1,560 with a stop loss at Rs 1,450 on the downside.”
Prince Pipes & Fittings: Sharp rally in prices due to global PVC shortage
PVC Pipe prices were hiked by Rs 6 per kilogram or around 5 percent. This is the third price hike in Q4FY21 and this is the longest rally in price hike that the industry has seen. Prices since May 1, 2020, have doubled. This is led by the supply shortage and now the US cold wave has led to the further shutdown of plants causing a supply squeeze. Nihar Chheda, Associate Vice President-Corporate Strategy at Prince Pipes and Fittings said, “There has been a significant rally in PVC prices, which used to trade around Rs 70-75 per kg is now at around Rs 120-125 per kg. So it is a major increase in terms of pricing of PVC.” He added, “This sharp rally has come due to a global shortage in PVC which means that a lot of the small manufacturers at the organised and unorganised level have major issues in terms of supply security and since we have a very strong supply security relative to the industry it is a good time to be making market share gains.” More here
Positive on largecap IT space; like Infosys, HCL Tech: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is constructive on the entire largecap IT space, said Apurva Prasad, research analyst–IT at the financial services intermediary, on Thursday. “We are constructive on the entire largecap space. There is a lot of market share gains that Infosys has seen, the large deal trajectory, but at the same time, there is a lot of opportunity for a player like HCL Technologies. Therefore, we do like HCL Tech at the same time as Infosys,” Prasad told CNBC-TV18. “I think some of the efficiency gains that the sector has seen in the past few quarters is going to hold out for much longer. So there are a lot of structural positives that have played out. Therefore, since last year May, we have been quite positive on this space and there is no reason for us to change the stance. We remain optimistic,” said Prasad. Watch the video for more
Rising bond yields spook world shares as investors look to Powell
Resurgent worries about rising US bond yields hit global shares on Thursday as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs. The spectre of higher US bond yields also undermined low-yielding, safe-haven assets, such as the yen, the Swiss franc and gold. Benchmark 10-year US Treasuries rose to 1.477 percent as investors bet US inflation could pick up as economic recovery gathers steam, driven by government stimulus and further progress in vaccination programmes. ”It is not clear how the Fed wants to deal with bond yields,” said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities. ”The pace of rises in yields has been far faster than most people have expected and there’s speculation the authorities may be starting to think about tightening their policy.” More here
Goldman Sachs continues to bet on Indian IT; says demand drivers are intact
Despite the recent underperformance by Indian IT on concerns about valuations and peak margins, Goldman Sachs in its report said the demand drivers for the sector are intact. The brokerage firm believes that cloud companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, etc. are expected to see very strong growth. It estimates a 40% plus growth by AWS as well as Microsoft. The Indian IT companies are technology partners to these cloud companies. So, when these companies do well, it will provide growth to the Indian IT companies as well. Goldman Sachs also said that the Indian IT companies have been actively reskilling employees in acquiring technology capabilities to cater to the cloud companies. Watch video for more.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Bond yields are now exerting a major influence on stock prices, globally. After spiking to 1.6% on 25th Feb, the US 10-year yield fell to 1.4% and yesterday it has again risen to 1.48% impacting equity markets. In India, this has been a 'Buy on dips' market and it is likely to remain so till a major correction pulls it down. This will happen only when FIIs turn sellers on a sustained basis. Currently, mid-small-caps appear strong since money is moving into this segment on valuation comfort"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 650 points lower, Nifty below 15,100 as bond yields rise again; banks, metals drag
Indian markets opened over a percent lower on Thursday, snapping 3 sessions of gains following weakness in global peers as bond yields rose again. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields crept back towards a one-year peak of 1.6 percent hit last week. Domestically, losses were seen across sectors but were mainly led by banks, financials and metal stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 733 points lower at 50,711 while the Nifty fell 219 points to 15,027. Broader markets were also in the red but outperformed benchmark indices with the midcap index down 0.7 percent and smallcap index down 0.2 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, ONGC, Sun Pharma, and Infosys were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Steel led the losses.
Oil prices firm on prospect of OPEC+ maintaining supply cuts, drop in U.S. inventories
Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Thursday, as the possibility that OPEC+ producers might decide against increasing output at a key meeting later in the day underpinned alongside a drop in U.S. fuel inventories. Brent crude futures added 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.18 a barrel, as of 0148 GMT, after climbing more than 2% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were unmoved at $61.28 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+, are considering rolling over production cuts into April instead of raising output, as a recovery in oil demand remains fragile due to the coronavirus crisis, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The market had been expecting OPEC+ to ease production cuts by around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from April.
Dollar bides time, looks to Powell for inspiration
The dollar hit a seven-month high against the yen on Thursday as an orderly rise in U.S. Treasury yields lent support ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that may determine the trend for global bond markets and currencies. The dollar also traded near a three-month high against the Swiss franc and held on to gains against most currencies as a renewed sense of calm in the Treasury market supported sentiment. However, currencies were subdued overall as traders avoided taking out big positions before the speech later in the day. Investors are anxious to see if Powell expresses concern about a recent volatile sell-off in Treasuries and if there is any change in his assessment of the economy before the Fed’s next meeting ending March 17. The dollar may continue to rise against the yen as long as Treasury yields rise at a measured pace.
Sebi asks bourses, clearing corps to put in place mechanism to prevent fraud
Sebi on Wednesday asked stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to put in place code of conduct and institutional mechanism to prevent fraud or market abuse by them and their designated persons. Under this, managing director (MD) / chief executive officer (CEO) of MIIs will be obligated to frame code of conduct and put in place an institutional mechanism. Further, the board of directors needs to ensure compliance by MD /CEO in this regard.
In a circular, Sebi said that code of conduct and institutional mechanism for prevention of fraud or market abuse will be applicable to market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) -- exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories--on lines of insider trading norms. Now, MIIs will have to formulate a code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by their designated persons and immediate relative of designated persons towards achieving compliance with the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. More here
Gold prices fall to 9-month low as rising bond yields, dollar hammer appeal
Gold slid as much as 2% to its lowest in nearly nine months on Wednesday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar hammered the metal's appeal. Spot gold was down 1.2% at $1,718.09 per ounce by 11:56 a.m. ET (1656 GMT), after falling to its lowest since June 2020 at $1,701.40 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures lost 0.9% to $1,718.80. "As real rates continue to rise, that's challenging gold. The rates markets are also adding pressure on valuations for all asset classes, and as a result, gold is a casualty," said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields crept back towards a one-year peak reached last week, while the dollar rose. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Gains in metals and financial stocks helped Indian shares rise for the third straight session on Wednesday, with frontline indices rising 2-3 percent. Sensex surged over 1,000 points for the fourth time in 2021. Indian equities have gained more than 1 percent every day this week, following an expansion of the country's vaccination drive and upbeat domestic economic growth, while easing bond yields also boosted risk appetite. The Sensex ended 1147.76 points or 2.28 percent higher at 51,444 while the Nifty rose 322.30 points or 2.16 percent to settle at 15,241.40. Broader markets also surged during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.76 and 0.99 percent, respectively. 43 Nifty stocks ended their day in green, while Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, UPL were the top gainers. Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, M&M, BPCL were the top losers on Nifty50.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!