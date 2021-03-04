  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty below 15,150; banks, metals drag

Pranati Deva | Published: March 04, 2021 12:11 PM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian markets were trading lower on Thursday afternoon dragged by losses in banking and metal stocks.  The overall sentiment was lower following weakness in global peers as bond yields rose again.

