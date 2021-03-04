Stock Market Live: Sensex slips 400 points, Nifty below 15,150; banks, metals drag

Buzzing | Adani Ports shares gain over 2% on acquiring stake in Gangavaram Port

The share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of a 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram Port. In an exchange filing, Adani Ports & SEZ said that it was acquiring the 31.5 percent stake held by Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) for Rs 1,954 crore.