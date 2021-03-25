  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex down 500 points, Nifty around 14,400; Banks, auto stocks drag

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 25, 2021 10:35 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading lower on Thursday as selling continued mainly dragged by banks, auto and IT stocks. Broader markets were also trading lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down over a percent each. Meanwhile, Asian equities were also lower as a selloff in Chinese technology shares due to concerns they will be de-listed from U.S. bourses.

