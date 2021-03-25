Stock Market Live: Sensex down 500 points, Nifty around 14,400; Banks, auto stocks drag

Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 200 points lower, Nifty below 14,500; auto, IT drag

Indian indices opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from Asian peers dragged by banks, auto and IT stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 245 points at 48,935 while the Nifty fell 62 points to 14,487. Meanwhile, Asian equities were lower as a selloff in Chinese technology shares due to concerns they will be de-listed from U.S. bourses and worries about a semiconductor shortage rattled some investors.

Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down between 0.5-1 percent. All sectors were also in the red in early deals with Nifty Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto dragging the most. Nifty IT and Nifty Metal alse fell around half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, UPL, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports were the top gainers while Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel led the losses.