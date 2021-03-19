Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty around 14,500; FMCG, energy stocks recover

Rising US yields: NASDAQ and India will suffer the most, says Jeff Chowdhry

The US Treasury yields have been on the rise as the prospect of economies emerging from year-long lockdowns have sparked inflation fears. Jeff Chowdhry, Chairman of RLC Ventures on Thursday said that US bond yields are the ultimate barometer of risk around the world and one needs to be extremely cautious as US bond yields continue to rise. Chowdhry believes that NASDAQ and India are the two areas that will suffer the most because of the rising US yields.