Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty nears 15,000; banks, IT stocks gain

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 16, 2021 09:19 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global peers, after witnessing a sharp selloff in the previous session. Broad-based buying was witnessed across sectors with IT, banks and metals taking the lead.

