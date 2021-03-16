Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty nears 15,000; banks, IT stocks gain

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"We are now in a highly volatile phase where the market swings on a daily basis, responding to major triggers. The major trigger now is the US bond yield which has the potential to move huge money. Rising bond yield triggers selling in equity markets and when yields cool down buying resumes. Bear hammering and short covering are making markets excessively volatile. Consecutive 2 days of institutional selling - by both FIIs & DIIs- weakened the Indian market. But this is not a directional trend. Post the FOMC Meet & a possible affirmation of the dovish stance by the Fed, the market may resume its upward move. Presently top quality financials present a buying opportunity"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty nears 15,000; banks, IT stocks gain
The Indian market opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gaisn in global peers, after witnessing a sharp selloff in the previous session. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 197 points higher at 50,593 while the Nifty rose 65 points to 14,994. Broad-based buying was witnessed across sectors with IT, banks and metals taking the lead. Broader markets were also in the geen at opening with the midcap and smallcap indices up arouns half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers while Hindalco, Tata Steel, BPCL, Axis Bank and SBI led the losses.
Petrol, diesel prices steady for 17th straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel rates static for the 17th consecutive day on Tuesday. Accordingly, petrol prices in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 a litre, while diesel prices maintained its price line of Rs 81.47 a litre in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 97.57 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 88.60 a litre. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Long-term trend in agricultural commodity continues to remain attractive: Nirmal Bang
Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities said there is a reflationary trade going on right now across the globe. “The financial demand for commodities are also very strong in last six months. People want to be in commodities because everyone is seeing the bond yields are moving up, the inflation is going to go up, hence everyone is going long in agriculture, commodity also. So the trend for agriculture commodity continue to remain upbeat. There can be bouts of small correction but overall the long-term trends continues to remain attractive,” he said. For more, watch the video
Oil falls amid stockpiling concern; European vaccine woe threatens demand
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending declines for a third day, as concerns about rising stockpiles in the United States added to the threat to demand posed by countries including Germany and France halting COVID-19 vaccinations. Brent crude was down 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.30 by 0041 GMT, having dropped 0.5% on Monday. U.S. crude was down 61 cents, or 0.9%, at $64.78 a barrel, after declining 0.3% in the previous session. Germany, France and Italy plan to suspend AstraZeneca PLC COVID-19 injections after reports of possible serious side effects, although the World Health Organization said there was no established link to the vaccine. These moves are deepening concerns over a slow pace of vaccinations in the region, which may delay any economic recovery from the pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas.
High US yields may not be negative for Indian market, says market expert Adrian Mowat
Emerging equity markets strategist Adrian Mowat believes that the US 10-year yield can hit 2.5 percent over next 12 months. He said that the high US yields may not be negative for the Indian market. He said, "I don't see any conceptual reason why the US bond yields shouldn't be 2.5 percent within the next 12 months. I don't think it is a particular headwind for India. India will be benefitting from the fact that we have a better global outlook. The fact that bond yields are moving to what will still historically be a very low level if we are talking about 2.5 percent should not be an impairment for economic activity." More Here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices trimmed some intra-day losses but ended on a negative note as US bond yields continued to hover near their 13-month peak. Banking, Financial and pharma sectors mainly dragged the benchmarks while IT and metal indices recovered from day's low to end in the green. The Sensex ended 397 points lower at 50,395 while the Nifty fell 101 points to settle at 14,929. Broader markets were inline with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5-1 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Powergrid were the top gainers while Divi's Labs, Bajaj Finserv, GAIL, Hero Moto, and Bajaj Finance led the losses.
