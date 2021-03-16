Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty nears 15,000; banks, IT stocks gain

High US yields may not be negative for Indian market, says market expert Adrian Mowat

Emerging equity markets strategist Adrian Mowat believes that the US 10-year yield can hit 2.5 percent over next 12 months. He said that the high US yields may not be negative for the Indian market. He said, "I don't see any conceptual reason why the US bond yields shouldn't be 2.5 percent within the next 12 months. I don't think it is a particular headwind for India. India will be benefitting from the fact that we have a better global outlook. The fact that bond yields are moving to what will still historically be a very low level if we are talking about 2.5 percent should not be an impairment for economic activity." More Here