Stock Market Live: Indian indices trade at record highs on positive COVID-19 vaccine progress

Overweight on India, bullish on technology, says Mark Mobius
Emerging market (EM) guru Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners sees a v-shaped recovery in the global economy next year. “The market is already beginning to factor that in,” he added. “We have been pleased with the performance of the shares that we have in India and as a result the weightage in our portfolio is the biggest for India,” Mobius said. “We have been focusing more on the infrastructure in India and also on the technology side,” he said. Technology is the largest single sector in our portfolio, he said. “What we are doing is not necessarily focusing on the internet or telecoms but we are focusing on nuts and bolts of technology,” Mobius said. More here
Opening Bell: Indian indices open at record highs on positive COVID-19 vaccine progress
Indian indices open at a record high on Wednesday as hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine lifted sentiment across the globe. Gains in the domestic indices were led by banks, auto and pharma stocks. The Sensex rose 166 points to its new high of 43,444 while the Nifty rose 49 points to a new high of 12,680. Broader markets were also positive with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indcies up 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. HDFC Life, GAIL, Divi's Labs, HCL Tech and ITC were the top gainer while, Bajaj Finserv, Powergrid, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra led the losses.
DHFL suitors Oaktree, Piramal, Adani & SC Lowy raise bid prices
Suitors for the troubled non-banking finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) have submitted revised bids for the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, sources told CNBC-TV18. The bids are higher than the prices offered earlier. Oaktree Capital, which had bid Rs 28,000 crores for the entire book is now willing to pay Rs 31,000 crores, CNBC-TV18 has learned. Piramal Group has significantly revised its bid for the retail book to Rs 26,500 crore from Rs 15,000 crore offered earlier, two people in the know confirmed. Adani Properties has also raised its bid for the wholesale book to Rs 2,700 crore from Rs 2,200 crore earlier. It has also offered Rs 50 crore for the slum redevelopment book, said a person familiar with the bid details. More here
Pfizer COVID vaccine game changer; emerging Asia looks good: Citi
Pfizer has discovered a vaccine for COVID-19 with an effectiveness rate of 90 percent. Is a victory in the war against COVID finally in sight? Are there more legs to global equity rally? Steven Wieting, MD and Global Chief Investment Strategist of Citi Private Bank shared his thoughts with CNBC-TV18. “Putting an effective vaccine in place through the public is a game changer for the world economy,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He believes this development is far more crucial than the US Presidential Elections. “A vaccine and a medical solution to COVID-19 is the most important news for the world economy and 2021,” he added. More here
Asian stocks extend gains as vaccine hopes support global reopening
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine lifted expectations of a swift reopening of the global economy, which would help the region’s heavily trade-dependent markets. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.05 percent with energy stocks and miners boosted by higher crude and commodity prices. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose around 0.6 percent in early trade ahead of the country’s central bank meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.1 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.09 percent.
GAIL profit dips 9% in Q2 on gas marketing woes
GAIL India Ltd, the nation’s biggest gas company, on Tuesday reported 8.5 percent drop in September quarter net profit after losses on gas marketing offset gain made in the gas transportation business. Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,068.16 crore, or Rs 2.47 per share, in July-September is compared with Rs 1,167.58 crore, or Rs 2.59 a share, net profit in the year-ago period, GAIL said in a filing to stock exchanges. Turnover slipped 23.7 percent to Rs 14,104.80 crore largely due to lower gas prices during the quarter. GAIL reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 334.55 crore on its natural gas marketing business as the pandemic impacted demand. The loss was however lower than Rs 614.06 crore pre-tax loss in April-June. The business had Rs 241.72 crore of pre-tax profit in July-September 2019. More here
M&M reports Q2 net profit at Rs 162 crore; revenue rises 6% YoY
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 88 percent fall in net profit for the quarter ended September 2020 to Rs 162 crore as against Rs 1,354.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll had estimated a net profit of Rs 1,075 crore. The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 1,149.5 crore. However, profit before the exceptional item was up 28 percent to Rs 1,736.4 crore. Revenue of M&M and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML) during Q2FY21 rose 6 percent to Rs 11,590 crore from Rs 10,935 crore, YoY. The company's revenue beat CNBC-TV18 analysts poll of Rs 11,113 crore. More here
Indian shares ended at a record close for the second session on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, as progress in coronavirus vaccine raised hopes of a global economic recovery. Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial. The Sensex ended 680 points higher at a record closing high of 43,277 while the Nifty rose 170 points to settle at a record close of 12,631. In intraday deals as well, the benchmarks hit an all-time high during the day. The Sensex rose as much as 719 points higher to its all-time high of 43,316.44 while the Nifty rose 181 points to its record at 12,642.55.
