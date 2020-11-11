Stock Market Live: Indian indices trade at record highs on positive COVID-19 vaccine progress

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian shares ended at a record close for the second session on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, as progress in coronavirus vaccine raised hopes of a global economic recovery. Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial. The Sensex ended 680 points higher at a record closing high of 43,277 while the Nifty rose 170 points to settle at a record close of 12,631. In intraday deals as well, the benchmarks hit an all-time high during the day. The Sensex rose as much as 719 points higher to its all-time high of 43,316.44 while the Nifty rose 181 points to its record at 12,642.55.