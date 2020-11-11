  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Indian indices trade at record highs on positive COVID-19 vaccine progress

Pranati Deva | Published: November 11, 2020 09:46 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading at their respective record highs on Wednesday as hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine lifted sentiment across the globe. Gains in the domestic indices were led by banks, auto and pharma stocks. The Sensex rose as much as 423 points to its new high of 43,701 while the Nifty gained 89 points to a new high of 12,769.75.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement