Stock Market Live: Indian indices to open higher following US stocks that hit fresh highs

Clean Science and Tech aims to raise Rs 1,400 crore via IPO
Clean Science and Technology, a Pune-based manufacturer and exporter of speciality chemicals, has filed papers with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1400 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The entire issue will be through offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoters and other shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. Clean Science and Technology has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI. The major stakeholders of Clean Science and Technology are Anantroop Financial Advisory Services, Ashok Ramnarayan Boob, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi, and Parth Ashok Maheshwari. More here
Oil falls after U.S. gasoline inventories unexpectedly surge
Oil prices fell on Thursday after official figures showed a big increase in U.S. gasoline stocks, causing concerns about demand for crude weakening in the world’s biggest consumer of the resource at a time when supplies around the world are rising. Brent crude eased 36 cents, or 0.6%, to $62.80 a barrel by 0136 GMT. U.S. oil fell 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $59.39 a barrel. While crude stocks in the United States fell more than forecast by analysts, gasoline inventories jumped sharply, also against expectations, the Department of Energy said on Wednesday.
Aditya Birla Capital eyes D-Street debut; plans IPO for its mutual fund biz
Aditya Birla Capital is eyeing a Dalal Street debut. According to sources, the company is meeting with bankers to plan out the IPO of its mutual fund business, Birla Sun Life AMC. The company is likely to file IPO documents with market regulator SEBI in the next 10 days. Birla Sun Life could be valued close to Rs 20,000-25,000 crore. Going forward, the company may also look at rolling out IPO of its insurance arm. For more details, watch video.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian shares ended around a percent higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held a repo rate, as widely expected, to support the economy against the backdrop of the second surge in COVID-19 cases. The Sensex ended 460 points higher at 49,662 while the Nifty rose 135 points to settle at 14,819. The broader markets also rose in trade with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Wipro, SBI Life, SBI and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, UPL, Titan and NTPC led the losses.
