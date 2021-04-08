Stock Market Live: Indian indices to open higher following US stocks that hit fresh highs

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

Indian shares ended around a percent higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held a repo rate, as widely expected, to support the economy against the backdrop of the second surge in COVID-19 cases. The Sensex ended 460 points higher at 49,662 while the Nifty rose 135 points to settle at 14,819. The broader markets also rose in trade with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Wipro, SBI Life, SBI and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, UPL, Titan and NTPC led the losses.