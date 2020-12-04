Stock Market Live: Market edges higher after RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%, Nifty back near record levels

RBI Policy: Inflation likely to remain elevated, says Governor Das; expect some relief in CPI

On Friday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an 'accommodative' stance. The MPC is of the view that the inflation will likely to remain elevated with some relief from Kharif harvest.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Project CPI inflation at 6.8 percent in Q3FY21, 5.8 percent for Q4FY21, 5.2-4.6 percent in H1FY22 with risks broadly balanced. However, expect some relief in CPI inflation in the winter months. "

He further said that signs of recovery are far from broad-based and for that policy support will be needed. Further efforts will also be necessary to mitigate the inflationary pressures.

According to MPC, proactive supply management can reduce food prices.