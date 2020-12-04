Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Stock Market Live: Market edges higher after RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%, Nifty back near record levels

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 04, 2020 10:10 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices edged higher after the Monetary Policy Committee header by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. It maintained the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of persistently high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy. The Sensex traded 280 points higher to 44,912.24 while the Nifty50 hovered near its record high levels of 13,217.45.

