Stock Market Live: Market edges higher after RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%, Nifty back near record levels

RBI Policy: Inflation likely to remain elevated, says Governor Das; expect some relief in CPI
On Friday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an 'accommodative' stance. The MPC is of the view that the inflation will likely to remain elevated with some relief from Kharif harvest.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Project CPI inflation at 6.8 percent in Q3FY21, 5.8 percent for Q4FY21, 5.2-4.6 percent in H1FY22 with risks broadly balanced. However, expect some relief in CPI inflation in the winter months. "
He further said that signs of recovery are far from broad-based and for that policy support will be needed. Further efforts will also be necessary to mitigate the inflationary pressures.
According to MPC, proactive supply management can reduce food prices.
Market Update: Indian indices edged higher after the Monetary Policy Committee header by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. It maintained the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of persistently high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy. The Sensex traded 280 points higher to 44,912.24 while the Nifty50 hovered near its record high levels of 13,217.45.
Nifty50 top gainers included Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Grasim and Adani Ports while Asian Paints, Dr Reddt's Laboratories, Cipla, Divi's Labs and Reliance Industries remained the top losers.
Except pharma index, all sectoral indices traded in the green. Nifty Metal remained the best-performing index, trading 2 percent higher.
UltraTech Cement's shares hit 52-week high as it announces major capacity expansion plan
UltraTech Cement's share price surged over 4 percent to hit 52-week high on Friday after the company announced an investment of Rs 5,477 crore towards 12.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity expansion.
At 9:34 am, the shares traded 4.26 percent higher to Rs 5,102 per share on the NSE.
The board of Ultratech Cement has approved increasing capacity by 12.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) with a mix of brown field and green field expansion. The additional capacity will be created in the fast-growing markets of the East, Central and North regions of the country.
This expansion includes the existing approval for the cement plant at Pali in Rajasthan, in addition to the its 6.7 MTPA capacity expansion currently underway in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal, which has picked up pace and is expected to get commissioned by FY22, in a phased manner.
The company's press release said, "The commercial production from the new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner, by Q4FY23. This capacity addition will not impact the ongoing deleveraging program which is on track to make Ultratech Cement debt free by the time the expansion program is completed. Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, the company's capacity will grow to 136.25 MTPA, reinforcing its position as the third largest cement company in the world, outside of China.."
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Going ahead, consistent FII inflows, positive developments on the vaccine front and impressive quarterly results are some of the key support drivers for the market. However, intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out given the sharp rally in the past few weeks.
Globally investors would track progress on vaccine and US stimulus while keep a close watch on the developments around US-China tensions. On the domestic side, outcome of RBI’s MPC would be watched out for on Friday.
Technically, Nifty has to hold above 13,000 to witness an up move towards 13250-13,400 levels while on the downside major support exists at 12900. India VIX was down by 4.6% to 19 levels. Lower levels of volatility suggests that bulls are holding the grip and any decline could be bought in the market.
Opening Bell: Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in metals and financial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy today amid mixed global cues.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.07 percent, or 33.26 points, higher at 44,665.91, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,177.40, up 43.50 points, or 0.33 percent.
Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.6 percent higher each.
Barring Nifty IT, all the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG.
UltraTech Cement, ONGC, GAIL India, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were the top index losers.
The (MPC) of the Reserve Bank is expected to hold interest rates as persistent high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy leave no headroom for a rate cut.
Govt increases domestic flights' cap from 70% to 80% of pre-COVID levels
The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate was increased from 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels on Thursday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The minister had said on November 11 that the Indian airlines can operate up to 70 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights due to the prevailing demand amid the coronavirus situation. Puri tweeted on Thursday, "Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020." "Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity," he stated.
RBI monetary policy decision today: Here’s what to expect
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank is expected to hold fire as persistent high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy leave no headroom for a rate cut. A CNBC-TV18 poll conducted among 20 economists showed that none of the respondents expected a repo rate cut from RBI in the December policy. The repo rate, currently at a historic low of 4 percent, is expected to be left unchanged. Most economists CNBC-TV18 polled are not penciling in any cuts in this entire financial year, and expect rates to be cut only after March. Half the respondents expect up to 25 basis point reduction in repo rate over a 12 month period, and 45 percent expect a status quo, meaning no cut or hike over the next year. More here
Indian indices pared gains to end flat on Thursday after hitting all-time highs at the opening. Markets gave up gains dragged by IT stocks and heavyweight HDFC Bank after the RBI advised the lender to temporarily halt launches of the Digital 2.0 programme, sourcing new credit card customers. The Sensex ended 14 points higher at 44,632 while the Nifty rose 20 points to settle at 13,134. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up over half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Maruti, NTPC, ONGC, Hindalco and SBI were the top gainers while SBI Life, HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys and Bajaj Auto led the losses. In intra-day deals, The Sensex rose as much as 335 points to hit a new high of 44,953 while the Nifty added 101 points to its record high of 13,215.
