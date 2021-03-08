Stock Market Live: Indian indices likley to start the week on a higher note tracking gains in global peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

Equities fell for a second straight session on Friday as investors remained spooked by a sharp rise in US yields. Frontline indices closed 1-2 percent lower and even the broader market indices finished the day in the red. The Sensex managed to hold 50,000 and closed 0.87 percent or 441 points lower. Nifty gave up 15,000 as it lost nearly 1 percent or 142 points. Broader market indices traded in red as well, with mid-caps and small-caps shedding nearly 2 percent. Total 38 Nifty stocks closed in red, with IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors among the top losers, while ONFC, Gail, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers. All the sectoral indices on Nifty50 were trading in red, and financials and metals emerged as the top losers. Both Nifty Metal and PSU Bank fell three-four percent. The volatility index rose nearly 6 percent today.