Stock Market Live: Indian indices likley to start the week on a higher note tracking gains in global peers

CNBCTV18.com | Published: March 08, 2021 07:39 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to start the week on a higher note on Monday tracking gains in global peers. Asian shares rallied on Monday while the dollar held near three-month peaks after the U.S. Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and a surprisingly strong payrolls report augured well for a global economic rebound. The SGX Nifty was trading around 150 points or 1 percent higher near 15,100, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

