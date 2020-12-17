  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 3 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; HDFC twins, RIL contribute the most

Pranati Deva | Published: December 17, 2020 09:57 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading near record highs on Thursday led by gains in heavyweights HDFC twins, RIL, and Bajaj Finance. Broader markets were outperforming benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent. Meanwhile, the global sentiment also remained positive after US Fed maintained benchmark interest rates near zero. 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement