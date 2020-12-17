Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; HDFC twins, RIL contribute the most

Opening Bell: Indian indices turn flat after opening at new highs dragged by IT, FMCG stocks

Indian indices opened at record highs but pared gains to turn flat dragged by losses in IT and FMCG stocks. However, the global sentiment remained positive after US Fed mainatined benchmark interest rates near zero. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 12 points at 46,679 while the Nifty rose 10 points to 12,692.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to keep pouring cash in to markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure, while maintaining benchmark interest rates near zero. In intra-day, Sensex rose as much as 107 points to its new high of 46,774 while the Nifty gained 31 points to its all-time high of 13,713.

Back home, on the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Shree Cement, Powergrid, Divi's Labs and Hindalco were the top gainers while HUL, Nestle, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports led the losses.