Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; HDFC twins, RIL contribute the most

Germany to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 27
Germany will roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 on Dec. 27, with priority given to the elderly in care homes, Berlin city government said on Wednesday. The announcement came as Germany registered its highest daily death toll from COVID-19 and as it entered a strict lockdown in an attempt to bring down soaring infections. As a member of the European Union Germany must wait for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve the vaccine. It is expected to make an announcement on Dec. 21. A senior EU official said on Wednesday the bloc could give its final approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 23. More here
Tata Motors | Tata Motors and Marcopolo S.A. have entered into a share purchase agreement where the company will purchase the balance 49 percent shareholding in Tata Marcopolo Motors Limited (TMML) for a cash consideration of Rs 99.96 crore. Post the purchase, TMML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Technical View | We are at a very important juncture-13,700. This is the upper end of the resistance patch. Either we make a U-turn from here and correct a little or we take off and achieve newer highs of 14,000-14,200. We need to see how the markets close today. 13,450-13,500 is good support for the Nifty, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Most consumer durable cos to see 15-20% growth CAGR: IIFL Institutional Equities
Consumer durable companies have seen big gains in the past few months. Renu Baid of IIFL Institutional Equities believes that most of these companies will see growth CAGR of 15-20 percent. According to Baid, Dixon Technologies should be deliver 38 percent CAGR in the next 5 years. “Dixon is a company where I would highlight in terms of topline growth, they should be able to deliver almost 38 percent CAGR in the next 5 years. This is largely driven by the mobile phone PLI incentive scheme the government has announced,” she said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. More here
Market Watch: Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO, Complete Circle Consultants
On food consumption space
Burger King was clearly a buy from an IPO perspective but don’t think many bought allotment. I continue to be positive on this entire food consumption space. I think Mrs Bector Food will also do well considering the market share gains they are making in the bakery segment especially in North. Top picks in this – I like Jubilant Foods, although the valuations are a little stretched, would be happy buying it a little lower.
On textiles
I am not very optimistic. These news-driven flows are typically more like buy-on-rumour and sell-on-actual-event-playing-out. I have fundamental issues in terms of having them. You can be tactical with them but may not be on a long-term basis have them in the portfolio.
Opening Bell: Indian indices turn flat after opening at new highs dragged by IT, FMCG stocks
Indian indices opened at record highs but pared gains to turn flat dragged by losses in IT and FMCG stocks. However, the global sentiment remained positive after US Fed mainatined benchmark interest rates near zero. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 12 points at 46,679 while the Nifty rose 10 points to 12,692.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to keep pouring cash in to markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure, while maintaining benchmark interest rates near zero. In intra-day, Sensex rose as much as 107 points to its new high of 46,774 while the Nifty gained 31 points to its all-time high of 13,713.
Back home, on the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Shree Cement, Powergrid, Divi's Labs and Hindalco were the top gainers while HUL, Nestle, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports led the losses.
Sebi clears shareholding norms for stressed companies
In its last board meeting before the union budget, market regulator Sebi cleared some crucial regulations for companies undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Sebi said the companies wanting to re-list after going through CIRP will have to achieve Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) of 5 percent at the tome of re-listing on the exchanges. Such companies will get a period of 12 months to achieve MPS of 10 percent and 3 years to achieve MOS of 25 percent. What comes as a relief for the incoming promoter is that Sebi has decided to do away with the current one year lock-in requirement for the promoter. As per the revised regulation, the incoming promoter will be able to contribute towards achieving 10 percent MPS required within 12 months. More here
Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time
For the first time, Bitcoin rocketed above $20,000 on Wednesday, boosted by increased demand from both institutional and retail investors. The cryptocurrency jumped 4.5 percent to touch an all-time peak of $20,440. Bitcoin has gained more than 170 percent this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains, purported inflation-resistant qualities, and expectations it will become a mainstream payment method.
From Nikkei | Japan to revise FY21 real GDP growth forecast upwards to about 4 percent from 3.4 percent earlier.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO subscribed 11.4 times so far on day 2
The Rs 540.54 crore-IPO of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd has received a robust response from investors as the issue was subscribed 11.4 times so far on December 16, the second day of bidding. The issue of the bread and biscuit maker received bids for 15.09 crore equity shares against an offer size of more than 1.32 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book), data available on the exchanges showed. The portion set aside for retail investors and employees was subscribed 16.36 times and 30.45 times, respectively, while that of non-institutional investors saw 8.6 times subscription. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers witnessed 4.7 times subscription.
Indian indices ended at record close on Wednesday boosted by buying across all sectors. Gains were mainly led by realty, auto, IT and metal indices. The Sensex ended 403 points higher at a record close of 46,666 while the Nifty rose 115 points to its closing high of 12,683. In intra-day deals as well, the Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,704.97, up as much as 442 points while the Nifty rallied 124 points to its new high of 13,692. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Hindalco, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, and Divi's Labs were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and GAIL led the losses.
