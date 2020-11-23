Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; IndusInd Bank top gainer, HDFC drags

Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP of HDFC Securities

“I like Bharti Airtel, so among the Nifty stocks I am buying Bharti Airtel, I am buying the 490 Call at Rs 7.50 with a stop loss at Rs 4 and target of around Rs 15.”

“Another Nifty stock which I am buying is Nestle in which we have seen stock price going up on Friday and the open interest (OI) on the other hand has been reduced for the series. So I think there is some still short covering to happen and I will but the 17, 500 Call in Nestle at Rs 222, stop loss at Rs 140 and target of around Rs 400.”