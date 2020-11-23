Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; IndusInd Bank top gainer, HDFC drags

Not in a hurry to become a bank, says Shriram Transport Finance
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) working group on private bank ownership paved way for the conversion of large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to banks. It proposed that well-run NBFCs that have operated for a minimum of ten years be allowed to convert if they clear due diligence. “The announcement is just a recommendation, there could be a lot of changes,” said Umesh Revankar, MD of Shriram Transport Finance in an interview with CNBC-TV18. According to him, there are certain challenges with regards to converting an NBFC into a bank. “Shriram Transport is not in a hurry to become a bank,” added Revankar. The MD further said, “Starting a bank is much easier than converting into one.” For the entire interview, watch the video
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance at Rs 50,350 per 10 gms level
Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Monday tracking a positive trend in the international spot prices amid surging COVID-19 infection cases while silver prices also gained marginally. At 11:10 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.20 percent to Rs 50,314 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,212 and the opening price of Rs 50,234 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.10 percent higher at Rs 62,223 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 62,119 as compared to the previous close of Rs 62,158 per kg. Last week, gold prices down by 1.52 percent and silver corrected by 2.58 percent due to development on the front of coronavirus vaccination and it is expected that the vaccine may start to distribute from this mid-December. More here
Market Watch: Manas Jaiswal, manasjaiswal.com
"One can create long position on Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss below Rs 3,500 and target of Rs 3,800-3,850. Take a long call in ACC at current levels, keep your stop loss below Rs 1,700 and the first target comes near Rs 1,800 mark. Over the next two-three trading session, I feel that ACC has potential to test Rs 1,825 also."
RIL shares surge over 3% as CCI clears deal with Future Retail
The share price of Reliance Industries surged over 3 percent on Monday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the Rs 24,713 crore Future Group-Reliance Retail deal. The stock gained as much as 3.68 percent to Rs 1,969.35 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, Future Retail's shares hit the 10 percent upper circuit to trade at Rs 79.25 on the NSE. In a tweet on Friday, the regulator said it has approved "acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics & warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited". Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors. More here
SREI Infra decline over 15% on special audit by RBI, downgrade by Brickwork Ratings
Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance fell over 15 percent on Monday after a special audit of the firm and its subsidiary is to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The sentiment was further weighed after Brickwork ratings downgraded long-term ratings of the firm to BB from BBB-. The stock fell as much as 15.6 percent to Rs 5.66 per share on BSE. In the last one year as well the stock has fallen over 23 percent. Brickwork Ratings, in its review, said that the rating downgrade is mainly driven by continued stress on asset quality in the equipment and infrastructure financing loan portfolios and a significant decline in profitability.
Ashok Leyland announces voluntary retirement scheme for employees
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland said it has commenced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its employees that will help to create a more cost effective and efficient organisational structure. Its board of directors, at a meeting held on November 6, approved the scheme, Ashok Leyland said in a BSE filing. The scheme would be implemented over a period of nine months, the company said. "The current landscape of the global pandemic provides scope for people to pursue flexible career opportunities and this will provide a window for the same," said N V Balachandar – President HR, CSR and Communication. More here
CG Power lenders agree for loan restructuring, pave way for Murugappa takeover
Lenders to CG Power and Industrial Solutions have agreed to a one-time loan restructuring to pave way for the Chennai-based Murugappa Group taking over the scam-hit equipment maker. CG Power had total debt of Rs 2,161 crore, out of which a consortium of 14 banks have taken a haircut of Rs 1,100 crore and restructured the remaining. In separate but almost identical stock exchange filings, CG Power and Murugappa Group firm Tube Investments of India Ltd (TIIL), said lenders have accepted one-time settlement and restructuring of debt. In August, TIIL had agreed to invest Rs 700 crore in CG Power for a 56.61 percent stake. More here
Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP of HDFC Securities
“I like Bharti Airtel, so among the Nifty stocks I am buying Bharti Airtel, I am buying the 490 Call at Rs 7.50 with a stop loss at Rs 4 and target of around Rs 15.”
“Another Nifty stock which I am buying is Nestle in which we have seen stock price going up on Friday and the open interest (OI) on the other hand has been reduced for the series. So I think there is some still short covering to happen and I will but the 17, 500 Call in Nestle at Rs 222, stop loss at Rs 140 and target of around Rs 400.”
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty at record highs on vaccine hopes; financials gain
Indian shares opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, on hopes of a rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccine. Heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, TCS, HUL and Bajaj Finance contibuted the most to the indices. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 303 points at 44,185 while the Nifty rose 86 points to 12,945. The Sensex rose as much as 389 points to its new high of 44,271 while the Nifty added 104 points to hit its all time high of 12,963.Broader markets were also positive with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. All sectors were also in the green. Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty rose the most, up 0.9 percent each, while Nifty Auto and Nifty IT added 0.6 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were also up around 0.4 percent.
Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints former Bank of India MD as independent director
Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Board on Saturday approved the appointment of Dinabandhu Mohapatra as an independent director of the company with effect from November 23. Mohapatra, former managing director and CEO of Bank of India, is a seasoned and committed banker, with a career spanning over three decades, during which he held various high level positions, including executive director of Canara Bank and chief executive officer of Hong Kong and Singapore Centres of BoI, the company said in a statement. The company said Mohapatra does not hold any shares in the company and is not related to any other director of the company.
Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore via preferential issue
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis. The board approval is in line with the government sanction to infuse an amount of Rs 5,500 crore in the bank towards contribution of the Centre in the preferential allotment of equity shares during FY2020-21.
The board has cleared agenda to "offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to Rs 5,500 crore including share premium to the Government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares", the bank said in a regulatory filing. The fund raising will help bank meet its regulatory and growth capital.
Asian shares rise on hopes for rapid vaccine rollout
A broad gauge of Asian shares edged up to record highs on Monday morning as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines buoyed investor sentiment, but worries over the impact of economic lockdowns and uncertainty over U.S. stimulus capped gains. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.38 percent, pushing past a previous record high touched on Friday. Trading activity was thin early in the Asian day, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Nikkei futures added 0.16 percent to 25,785 and Seoul’s Kospi was 0.84 percent higher.
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Friday led by gains in banking and IT stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 282.29 points or 0.65 percent higher at 43,882.25, while the Nifty gained 87.35 points or 0.68 percent to close at 12,859.05. Nifty Bank rose 333 points to 29,236. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 1.16 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively. For the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 0.6 percent each while Nifty Bank rallied 2.2 percent. Nifty Midcap Index was up nearly 3 percent this week.
