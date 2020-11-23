Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 10 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; IndusInd Bank top gainer, HDFC drags

Pranati Deva | Published: November 23, 2020 10:25 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian shares were off highs, trading flat on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, on hopes of a rapid rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, TCS, and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the indices while HDFC and ICICI Banks were the top draggers. In intraday deals, The Sensex rose as much as 389 points to its new high of 44,271 while the Nifty added 104 points to hit its all time high of 12,963.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement