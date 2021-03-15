Stock Market Live: Sensex drops 900 points, Nifty below 14,800; banks, financials bleed

Deal momentum to keep IT in focus; watch out for crude: DSP Investment

The market is taking a breather after a long rally, said Vinit Sambre, head-equities at DSP Investment Managers. “We have seen a spectacular rally since the COVID lows and it has been a one-way streak where we have seen most asset classes performing,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18, adding “…earlier we had equities followed by other asset classes including commodities, real estate and across the board. Therefore, I would say that after a smart rally the market taking some bit of a breather is fine. Rising crude price is something that equity investors will have to keep an eye on," he said. Read more.