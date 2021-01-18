Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 14,400; metal, auto stocks drag

Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Mgmt
“My first pick would be a buy on Bharti Airtel, this stock is in a very strong uptrend and after multiyear breakout I think this stock is poised for a stellar upmove in not only in few trading sessions but also for few weeks and months. Here one can initiate a long keeping Rs 590 as a stop loss, Rs 630 is an immediate short-term target one can expect in Bharti. But positionally stock is poised for a move towards Rs 700 zone odd.”
“Second is a buy call on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, this is one stock which has underperformed the entire pharma basket for last one, one and half years. But in the last two weeks we are consistently seeing lot of build-up of long positions in Sun Pharmaceutical. This is a stock which could be initiated as a buy, Rs 588 would be my trading stop loss, Rs 635 is a short term target one can expect in Sun Pharma.”
Opening Bell : Sensex opens 100 points lower, Nifty below 14,450; banks, auto stocks drag
The Indian market opened lower on Monday following losses in Asian peers. The domestic indices were mainly dragged by banks, auto stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 64 points at 48,971 while the Nifty lost 13 points to 14,421. On the Nifty50 index, GAIL, HDFC Bank, UPL, Asian Paints and SBI were the top gainers while Coal India, Hindalco, ONGC, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal lost over a percent in early deals while the Nifty Auto and Nifty IT indices were also down 0.9 percent. The Nifty Bank and Fin services were up 0.3 percent each.
Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Hitech Diagnostic Centre in a cash, stock deal
Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Sunday said it will acquire Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd in a cash and stock combination deal, to strengthen its leadership position in southern India. The company's board has approved the acquisition partly by way of cash consideration of Rs 511 crore and partly by issuance of up to 4,95,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs 2 each on a preferential basis, to the promoter group of Hitech, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing. "The cash consideration will be funded through internal accruals and debt of up to Rs 300 crore," it added.
Ford India to shut plan for a week due to shortage of semi-conductors
Ford India will shut down its Chennai plant for a week due to semi-conductor shortage, industry sources informed CNBC-TV18. Production at Ford's Gujarat plant will also be affected due to a shortage of semi-conductors, they said. "Ford is trying to streamline supplies but there are serious supply chain challenges. Production will be impacted in February and March and Q4 as a whole," sources added. Production may be adjusted in line with the shortage, sources said. More here
Piramal Group wins bid for DHFL with almost 94% votes, say sources
Billionaire Ajay Piramal led Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL) has emerged as the winning bidder for Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), after almost 94 percent of the creditors voted in its favour, multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18. Oaktree Capital's resolution plan secured only 45 percent of votes from the creditors committee, people familiar with the matter said. To be declared the winning bidder, the resolution plan has to secure the highest share of votes from the creditors committee, subject to a minimum of 66 percent votes. The CoC voted on plans submitted by all 4 suitors. More here
China economy grows 2.3% in 2020 as rebound from virus gains
China's economy grew 2.3 percent in 2020 as a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic accelerated while the United States, Europe and Japan struggled with disease flare-ups. Growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5 percent over a year earlier, up from the previous quarters 4.9 percent, according to official data released Monday. Activity contracted by 6.8 percent in the first quarter in 2020 as factories and shops shut down to fight the virus. The following quarter, China became the first major country to grow again with a 3.2 percent expansion after the Communist Party declared victory over the virus in March and reopened the economy. More here
Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore
Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,018.94 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the gainers. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance took losses in their market valuation for the week. The valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 42,495.76 crore to Rs 12,13,371.12 crore. Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) climbed by Rs 33,960.84 crore to Rs 3,28,697.33 crore.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices ended over a percent lower on Friday as major selling was seen in all sectors during the day. The Sensex ended 549 points lower at 49,034 while the Nifty lost 162 points to settle at 14,434. The IT sector fell the most, over 2 percent followed by the pharma index, which was down 1.5 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metals also lost between 0.5 percent and 1 percent for the day. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, UPL, ITC, and Grasim were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech, GAIL and ONGC led the losses.
