  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 15 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 14,400; metal, auto stocks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: January 18, 2021 09:35 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live:  The Indian market opened lower on Monday following losses in Asian peers. The domestic indices were mainly dragged by metal, auto, pharma and IT sectors. The Metal index lost over 2 percent while auto and pharma shed over a percent each.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement