Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 14,400; metal, auto stocks drag

Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Mgmt

“My first pick would be a buy on Bharti Airtel, this stock is in a very strong uptrend and after multiyear breakout I think this stock is poised for a stellar upmove in not only in few trading sessions but also for few weeks and months. Here one can initiate a long keeping Rs 590 as a stop loss, Rs 630 is an immediate short-term target one can expect in Bharti. But positionally stock is poised for a move towards Rs 700 zone odd.”

“Second is a buy call on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, this is one stock which has underperformed the entire pharma basket for last one, one and half years. But in the last two weeks we are consistently seeing lot of build-up of long positions in Sun Pharmaceutical. This is a stock which could be initiated as a buy, Rs 588 would be my trading stop loss, Rs 635 is a short term target one can expect in Sun Pharma.”