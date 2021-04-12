Stock Market Live: Sensex down 1,100 points, Nifty below 14,500 on lockdown concerns; banks, autos drag

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Since the second wave of the pandemic is turning out worse than expected, there is profound uncertainty about its impact on the economy & markets. Since the situation is the worst in economically significant Maharashtra, this can impact the market's assumption of around 11% GDP growth & above 30% earnings growth. The situation may improve if cases peak soon and start coming down. But presently, this is a negative. The bad health situation and INR depreciation have improved prospects for the pharma & IT sectors, which are likely to remain resilient even during a market downturn. Economy- facing stocks are likely to be under pressure"
Sectoral Watch: Most key indices witness selling
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 800 points lower, Nifty below 14,600 on lockdown concerns; banks, metals drag
Indian indices started the week on a lower note mainly dragged by banking, financials and metal stocks as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and fears of lockdown in certain states weighed on sentiment. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 818 points at 48,773 while the Nifty fell 247 points to 14,590. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 2.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Infosys, Cipla and Dr Reddy's were the top gaienrs while Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Adani Ports and Tata Motors led the losses.
Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk
The US economy is poised for an extended period of strong growth and hiring, the chair of the Federal Reserve said in an interview broadcast Sunday, though the coronavirus still poses some risk. Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS’ 60 Minutes,” also said that he doesn’t expect to raise the Fed’s benchmark interest rate, currently pegged at nearly zero, this year. He also downplayed the risk of higher inflation stemming from sharp increases in government spending and expanding budget deficits. We feel like we're at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly, Powell said. This growth that we are expecting in the second half of this year is going to be very strong. And job creation, I would expect to be very strong.
Oil prices climb on favourable outlook for US fuel demand
Oil rose on Monday amid hopes that fuel demand is picking up in the United States as the summer driving season approaches and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations there accelerates, though increasing case numbers in other countries are set to cap gains. Brent was up 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, at USD 63.20 a barrel by 0155 GMT. US crude gained 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, to USD 59.49 a barrel. Prices have changed little since a period of volatile trading ended with the close of trading last Monday.” An unsettling calm has enveloped oil markets recently as Brent remains anchored around USD 63 and traders adopt a wait and see range-trade mentality,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axi. More here
Asia shares slip into earnings season, U.S. data deluge
Asian shares faltered on Monday as investors wait to see if U.S. earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.6% in slow trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei edged down 0.5%, while South Korean stocks were near flat. Chinese blue chips eased 0.9% ahead of a rush of economic figures from the country.
Brokerage firm Upstox alerts users of possible data breach
In a fresh scare of a data breach, brokerage firm Upstox company alerted users on Sunday of a possibility of compromise of users' contact and KYC data. The company said it has received emails claiming unauthorized access into the database and compromise of some contact data and KYC details from third-party data-warehouse systems. Upstox assured users that their funds were safe. "We would like to assure you that your funds and securities are protected and remain safe. " Upstox said the incident has been reported to relevant authorities, and it had enhanced security 'manifold'. READ HERE an excerpt of the statement by Upstox CEO Ravi Kumar on the issue.
Infosys to consider share buyback on April 14
Indian IT giant Infosys said that it will be considering a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of the company at the board meeting set to be held on Wednesday. The Bengaluru based tech giant added in a regulatory filing that the proposal will be in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018. The company is all set to discuss its earnings from the last quarter in the April 14 event. Last week, Infosys added Rs 23,625.36 crore to its valuation at Rs 6,13,854.71 crore. It became the fourth Indian firm to hit Rs 6 trillion in market capitalisation following a surge of 140 percent in market value in the last year. This in turn has led to rise of stock price to an all-time high of Rs 1,425 on BSE. More here
The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and fears of lockdown in certain states may also weigh on sentiment. At 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 51.00 points or 0.34 percent lower at 14,821.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.
