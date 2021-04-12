  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex down 1,100 points, Nifty below 14,500 on lockdown concerns; banks, autos drag

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 12, 2021 09:44 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices started the week on a lower note with all sectors witnessing broad-based selling as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and fears of lockdown in certain states weighed on sentiment. Losses in banks, autos and metal stocks dragged the most.

