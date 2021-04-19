  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex sheds 900 points, Nifty down 2% on COVID concerns; banks, auto drag most

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 19, 2021 09:37 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices start the week over 2 percent lower amid worries over economic growth as various states imposed stricter restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. India has been recording over 2 lakh cases on a daily basis, taking the total COVID cases to over 1 crore. All sectors, barring Nifty Pharma were in the red with banking and auto indices dragging the most.

