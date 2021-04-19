Stock Market Live: Sensex sheds 900 points, Nifty down 2% on COVID concerns; banks, auto drag most

Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 1,000 points lower, Nifty down 2% on COVID concerns; all Nifty stocks in the red

Indian indices start the week over 2 percent lower amid worries over economic growth as various states imposed stricter restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. India has been recording over 2 lakh cases on a daily basis, taking the total COVID cases to over 1 crore. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 1,021 points at 47,810 while the Nifty fell 309 points to 14,308. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down arouns 3 percent each. All stocks on the Nifty50 index were also trading in the red with Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors leading the losses. Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Auto, and Niftty Metal fell 3-4 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma also lost over a percent each.