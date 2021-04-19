Stock Market Live: Sensex sheds 900 points, Nifty down 2% on COVID concerns; banks, auto drag most

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The health crisis India is going through and localised lockdowns & restrictions on economic activity warrant a market correction. The targets of around 11% GDP growth and above 30% earnings growth for FY 22 that the market had assumed pre-second wave are likely to fall short. The steady rise in test positivity cases and the steady decline in recovery rates are areas of serious concern. But, this negativity need not reflect fully in the market since the global clues are positive. The sharp recovery in global growth led by the US and China augur well for markets globally. The decline in US 10-year yield from the recent high of 1.75 % to 1.56% presently is a major relief & support to markets. Bulls would be reluctant to go long; bears would hesitate to go short massively. Time to wait & watch"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 1,000 points lower, Nifty down 2% on COVID concerns; all Nifty stocks in the red
Indian indices start the week over 2 percent lower amid worries over economic growth as various states imposed stricter restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. India has been recording over 2 lakh cases on a daily basis, taking the total COVID cases to over 1 crore. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 1,021 points at 47,810 while the Nifty fell 309 points to 14,308. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down arouns 3 percent each. All stocks on the Nifty50 index were also trading in the red with Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors leading the losses. Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Auto, and Niftty Metal fell 3-4 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma also lost over a percent each.
China opens its borders to billions of dollars of gold imports
China has given domestic and international banks permission to import large amounts of gold into the country, five sources familiar with the matter said, potentially helping to support global gold prices after months of declines. China is the world's biggest gold consumer, gobbling up hundreds of tonnes of the precious metal worth tens of billions of dollars each year, but its imports plunged as the coronavirus spread and local demand dried up. With China's economy rebounding strongly since the second half of last year, demand for gold jewellery, bars and coins has recovered, driving domestic prices above global benchmark rates and making it profitable to import bullion. More here
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fourth day in a row
The oil marketing companies kept retail fuel prices unchanged on Monday for the fourth consecutive day. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 90.40 and Rs 80.73 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 96.83 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 87.81 a litre. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.
Asian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses
Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday's high of 696.48 - a level not seen since April 7. The index jumped 1.2% last week and is up 5% so far this year, on track for its third straight yearly gain. Australian shares were 0.25% higher while New Zealand's benchmark index and South Korea's KOSPI added 0.4% each. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4%.
Glenmark Life Sciences files papers for IPO
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary, Glenmark Life Sciences filed IPO papers on April 16 with the Securities Exchange Board of India to start the process for its public listing. Glenmark Life Sciences is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceutical and is involved in the rapidly growing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) sector. The company filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the oversight and regulatory body on Friday to start the process for its IPO. The company plans to raise at least Rs 1,160 crore via fresh issues and is selling 7.3 lakh equity shares of Rs. 2 each. Depending on the final valuation the price of those equity shares could be much higher than the initial offering. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices ended mixed on Friday as gains in IT, auto and pharma sectors were capped by losses in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex ended 28 points higher at 48,832 while the Nifty rose 36 points to settle at 14,618. However, for the week, both indices ended around 1.5 percent lower. Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmarks for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Wipro, Hindalco, Cipla, Asian Paints, and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, L&T, and Tata Steel led the losses.
