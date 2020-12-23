Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty above 13,500; IT stocks lead

See another 14-15 quarters of good numbers for IT, says Edelweiss's Sandip Agarwal

There will be another 14-15 quarters of good numbers for the IT companies, said Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst-Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities. According to Agarwal, we are in a very long multi-year upcycle.

“..We are just in the second or third quarter of this phase of upcycle,” Agarwal said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.