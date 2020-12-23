  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty above 13,500; IT stocks lead

Pranati Deva | Published: December 23, 2020 10:45 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market gained on Wednesday after a flat opening despite weak global cues as investors remained concerned about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus. The gains were led mainly by IT index which rose over 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, auto, pharma and FMCG indices also added to the gains. However, banks and metal indices continued to be in the red.

