Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty holds 15,250; banks rebound, IT stocks drag

Warren Buffett's Berkshire cuts Apple’s holding but reveals three New Secret Buys

Business Tycoon Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway has bought new stakes in Verizon stock, Chevron (CVX) and Marsh & McLennan, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. These bets were confidential and not revealed in the third quarter regulatory filing. Interestingly, the conglomerate has cut its stake in Apple by 6 percent but the iPhone maker remains the number 1 stock in his portfolio in terms of market value. Berkshire's stake in Apple is still valued at a staggering $120 billion, according to another filing.

It's the number 2 stock in the portfolio in terms of the number of shares. According to a report in Investors.com, the American ace investor Verizon stock is worth $8.62 billion for 147 million shares, which now account for 3 percent of Berkshire's total portfolio. In terms of the number of shares, Buffet's stake makes American telecommunications firm 6th in his portfolio. Among the stocks that Berkshire dumped entirely were Pfizer, JPMorgan Chase, Barrick Gold, M&T Bank and PNC Financial.