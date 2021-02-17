Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty holds 15,250; banks rebound, IT stocks drag

Warren Buffett's Berkshire cuts Apple’s holding but reveals three New Secret Buys
Business Tycoon Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway has bought new stakes in Verizon stock, Chevron (CVX) and Marsh & McLennan, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. These bets were confidential and not revealed in the third quarter regulatory filing. Interestingly, the conglomerate has cut its stake in Apple by 6 percent but the iPhone maker remains the number 1 stock in his portfolio in terms of market value. Berkshire's stake in Apple is still valued at a staggering $120 billion, according to another filing.
It's the number 2 stock in the portfolio in terms of the number of shares. According to a report in Investors.com, the American ace investor Verizon stock is worth $8.62 billion for 147 million shares, which now account for 3 percent of Berkshire's total portfolio. In terms of the number of shares, Buffet's stake makes American telecommunications firm 6th in his portfolio. Among the stocks that Berkshire dumped entirely were Pfizer, JPMorgan Chase, Barrick Gold, M&T Bank and PNC Financial. More here
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to chair SEBI board meet
It’s the SEBI’s first board meeting post a union budget, and as per the protocol, the finance minister would be chairing this board meeting. As far as the agenda is concerned, this board meeting would particularly look at making it easier for large IPOs issues to come on the exchanges and get listed. SEBI may soon allow a smaller float for large IPOs issues. We learnt that for companies that intend to have a post listing market cap of about Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh crore for them the minimum dilution may be reduced to Rs 1,000 crore plus 5 percent of value exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. Watch the video for more
Rajesh Exports bags order worth Rs 1,352 crore
Gold refiner Rajesh Exports on Wednesday said the company has secured an order worth Rs 1,352 crore. "Rajesh Exports has bagged a first major prestigious order post-COVID worth Rs 1,352 crore of designer range of gold jewellery from Germany. The said order is to be completed by March 31, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing. Rajesh Exports said this is the first major order accepted by the company after the outbreak of pandemic. Till recently international passenger flights were not operating normally leading to a constraint in shipping the goods due to which it was not viable to accept orders, as per Rajesh Exports.
Expect growth in FY22 to be at 30-35% over FY21, says NCC
NCC's third-quarter revenue was lower on a year-on-year basis. Margins have improved but are still down sequentially. YD Murthy, Executive Vice President-Finance of NCC spoke to CNBC-TV18 to talk about its Q3 performance. “Topline is down in all the first three quarters mainly because of pandemic and slow down of the economy. But if you see the sequential growth, we have reported 30 percent topline growth and 240 percent bottom-line growth in the second quarter. Likewise in the third quarter, we have reported about 24 percent topline growth compared to the second quarter, likewise profit also has grown.” More here
Adani Ports shares jump 5% on acquisition of Dighi Port Limited; Citi retains 'buy' call
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 5 percent to hit a new high in intra-day deals on Wednesday after the company completed the acquisition of Dighi Port Limited (DPL) for Rs 705 crore. DPL is the 12th port to join APSEZ’s string of economic gateways across the eastern and western coast of India. This acquisition would establish the company’s footprint in Maharashtra, the largest contributor to India’s GDP, the company said in a press release. Brokerage house Citi retained a buy rating on the stock post the acquisition with a target at Rs 715 per share. It believes consolidation is continuing in the industry and the valuation is attractive, especially given good quality underlying business.
Nestle declines 5% as December quarter earnings miss estimates; Credit Suisse downgrades stock
Shares of FMCG major Nestle fell 5 percent on Wednesday after the firm posted a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit in the December quarter, missing analysts' expectations. Profit in the quarter under review came in at Rs 483.3 crore versus Rs 472.6 crore year-ago period. The company follows the calendar year as its financial year. The stock fell as much as 5 percent to the day's low of Rs 16,360 per share on the BSE. In the last 1 year, the firm has seen a flat performance as compared to a 26 percent rise in Nifty50. The sentiment was also weighed after global brokerage Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'neutral' on stretched valuations after its Q4 earnings. As per the brokerage, the firm sees a steady double-digit growth but there is limited room for any surprise going ahead. More here
Continue to hold Nestle; expect rerating in IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer, says Deven Choksey
Nestle India reported a 2.25 percent rise in its net profits for the quarter ended December, while its revenue grew some 9 percent. Deven Choksey of KRChoksey continues to hold the stock. He believes any correction in the price of IndusInd Bank would be a welcome correction because he expects the stock to go into a rerating mode in the future. Choksey believes public sector undertakings (PSUs) always hold huge potential. As far as metal commodities are concerned, he expects a bull run. For more, watch the video.
Cairn Energy files case in US to push India to pay $1.2 billion award
Cairn Energy has filed a case in a U.S. district court to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitration award it won in a tax dispute against India, a court document showed, ratcheting up pressure on the government to pay its dues. In December, an arbitration body awarded the British firm damages of more than $1.2 billion plus interest and costs. The tribunal ruled India breached an investment treaty with Britain and said New Delhi was liable to pay. Cairn asked the U.S. court to recognise and confirm the award, including payments due since 2014 and interest compounded semi-annually, according to the Feb. 12 filing seen by Reuters. More here
FMCG industry grew 7.3% in December quarter, smaller companies fared better than large players
Consumption in India is picking up on the back of a healthy festive period in November-December, and price hikes in some food categories. As more people consume staples, home and personal care products, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry grew at 7.3 percent in the October-December quarter as compared to the same period last year, market research firm Nielsen has said. The report notes that the large FMCG companies, especially those with over Rs 600 crore in annual sales bounced back after two-quarters of decline with a 5 percent value growth and a 4 percent growth in volume. Smaller manufacturers (annual sales less than Rs 100 crore), however, continue to perform better with double-digit growth of 16 percent in the December quarter as compared to the year ago. More Here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 150 points lower, Nifty around 15,250; financials, banks drag
Indian indices opened lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues in Asian peers, as losses in banking and financial stocks weighed on the indices. Heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Nestle dragged the most. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 154 points to 51,949 while the Nifty fell 55 points to 15,258. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks, with the Nifty midcap and smallcap indices flat but in the green. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services shed 0.6 percent each while Nifty Metal lost 0.5 percent. The FMCG and Auto indcies were also in the red.
Lodha Developers files papers for a Rs 2,500 crore IPO: Report
Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) has filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 2,500 crore through an initial public offer (IPO), according to a media report. The Moneycontrol report, citing sources, said the Lodha IPO is mainly a primary issue of shares and the proceeds are likely to be used for debt reduction, land acquisition and new projects. This is the third attempt by the Mumbai-based firm to launch an IPO. Lodha Group tried to list in 2009 and 2018, but deferred plans due to unfavourable market conditions. According to the report, Axis Capital, JP Morgan and Kotak are the lead advisors followed by ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Securities, IIFL Securities, SBI Capital, JM Financial, Yes Securities and Bank of Baroda Capital for the issue. More here
Bitcoin goes past $50,000; what's next for the cryptocurrency!
Widely-known cryptocurrency Bitcoin has scaled a record high of $50,000 on Tuesday. The rally is fuelled by the signs that the virtual currency is gaining acceptance among the investors. So far this year, bitcoin has gone up nearly 72 percent. Vikram Rangala, CMO of ZebPay, said, “This latest high for bitcoin is not the big news. The big news is why. It’s not just speculation. It’s smart value investing by institutions, individuals, and even governments in a breakthrough technology." According to Rangala, Bitcoin is an inflation-proof, corruption-resistant store of value backed by more reliable and transparent accounting. On February 10, Bitcoin had crossed $48,000-mark after electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion, becoming the biggest company yet to back the controversial cryptocurrency. More here
Mumbai-based Seven Islands Shipping files for Rs 600 crore IPO
Mumbai-based Seven Islands Shipping has filed its papers with the regulator for Rs 600 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue comprises of a fundraise via fresh issue amounting to Rs 400 crore and an 'Offer for Sale' aggregating up to Rs 200 crore by selling shareholders FIH Mauritius Investments aggregating up to Rs 100 crore and promoter selling shareholder, Thomas Wilfred Pinto aggregating up to Rs 85.64 crore and Leena Metylda Pinto aggregating up to 14.35 crore, the company said in its 'Draft Red Herring Prospectus' (DRHP). The portion reserved for 'Qualified Institutional Buyers' will be up to 50 percent of the offer, non-institutional investors will have up to 15 percent of the portion reserved while up to 35 percent will be reserved for the retail investors, it said. More Here
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife made Rs 18.4 crore per day trading in NCC Ltd stock in last 11 sessions
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have made a whopping Rs 18.40 crore per day in the last 11 trading sessions dealing in the stock of NCC Ltd. The Jhunjhunwala couple owned 7.83 crore shares in the infrastructure firm for the quarter ending December 2020, reported Business Today. Of the 7.83 crore shares, Rakesh held 11.60 shares in the company, while Rekha owned 6.67 crore shares for the period. The Jhunjhunwalas together hold 12.84 percent of the net NCC shares.
On January 29, the NCC stock had closed at Rs 58.95, valuing the stake of Jhunjhunwalas in that session at Rs 461.77 crore. However, on February 15, as a result of 43.85 percent increase in the value, the infrastructure firm's stock closed at Rs 84.80, taking the Jhunjunwala couple's stake to a staggering Rs 664.26 crore. The massive rise in stock prices meant the couple made a profit of Rs 202.49 crore in the 11 trading sessions. More here
Indian indices ended flat but in the red on Tuesday as losses in banking and IT stocks overpowered gains in the metal and pharma space. The Sensex ended 50 points lower at 52,104 while the Nifty fell 1 point to settle at 15,313. However, in intra-day deals, the benchmarks hit record high levels for the third straight session. The Sensex breached 52,500 level for the first time ever, touching its all-time high of 52,516, up as much as 362 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty surged 114 points to hit its fresh high of 15,431. Broader markets, however, ended positively for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco and NTPC were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Nestle, and Tata Motors led the losses.
