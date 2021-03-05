Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 400 points lower, Nifty around 14,950; all sectors in the red

China fixes over 6% as target for GDP in 2021

China aims to expand its gross domestic product by over six percent in 2021, with more efforts on reform, innovation and high-quality development, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced at the National People’s Congress, (NPC), the country’s Parliament on Friday. China’s economy, which was the first to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic and early to recover from its impact, grew 2.3 percent in 2020, registering the lowest annual growth rate in 45 years.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world’s second-largest economy grew by 2.3 percent expanding to USD 15.42 trillion in dollar terms in 2020, according to the data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last month. In the local currency, the GDP exceeded 100-trillion-yuan (USD 15.42 trillion) threshold to 101.5986 trillion yuan. More here