  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 400 points lower, Nifty around 14,950; all sectors in the red

Pranati Deva | Published: March 05, 2021 09:17 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened lower for the second straight session on Friday following losses in global peers as bond yields surged again. Asian indices also trade with deep cuts following a negative close on Wall Street overnight. Domestically, broad-based selling was seen across all sectors with banking, financial, and metal sectors leading the losses.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement