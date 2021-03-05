Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 400 points lower, Nifty around 14,950; all sectors in the red

Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 400 points lower, Nifty around 14,950; all sectors in the red
Indian indices opened lower for the second straight session on Friday following losses in global peers as bond yields surged again. Asian indices also trade with deep cuts following a negative close on Wall Street overnight. Domestically, broad-based selling was seen across all sectors with banking, financial, and metal sectors leading the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 441 points at 50,405 while the Nifty fell 129 points to 14,951.
Seeing a commodity boom; gold prices to settle at $1,700-1800/oz in 2021: Citi's Edward Morse
Edward Morse, Global Head of Commodities Research at Citi Group, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, on Thursday said he sees a boom time for commodities. "Definitely a boom time for commodities,” said Morse. “It is misleading to call it a supercycle or anything in between a boom and a supercycle,” he added. For gold, he said, “We think this is going to settle between $1,700 per ounce and $1,800 per ounce range where it has been trading recently. It may go down a bit. We believe that central banks particularly in emerging markets (EMs) are going to be increasing their gold holdings just as they were increasing them over the course of the ten years before the pandemic made them a little bit too expensive for EMs central banks.” More here
Indian Bank reports 3 NPA accounts as fraud to RBI
Indian Bank on Thursday reported three accounts as fraud to the RBI with total outstanding of over Rs 35 crore. Three non-performing accounts, S Kumars Nationwide Ltd, Priya Ltd and Yuvaraj Power Projects, have been declared as fraud and reported to the RBI as per regulatory requirement, Indian Bank said in an exchange filing. The state-owned lender said all of the three accounts have caused fund diversion to the tune of Rs 35.29 crore. S Kumars Nationwide Ltd has outstanding balance of Rs 14.51 crore, Priya Ltd Rs 9.73 crore and Yuvaraj Power Projects Rs 11.05 crore. While the former two accounts have provision up to 100 percent of the loan outstanding, the third account has provision cover of Rs 9.60 crore at end of December 2020, said the lender.
Wipro to buy UK-based consultancy Capco for $1.45 bn, its biggest acquisition so far
Indian information technology firm Wipro Ltd said on Thursday it would buy privately held British consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion. This is the software company's biggest acquisition so far. London-based Capco serves financial institutions across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, Wipro said in a stock exchanges filling. Wipro said the acquisition will make it one of the largest end-to-end global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking and financial services industry. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021. More Here
China fixes over 6% as target for GDP in 2021
China aims to expand its gross domestic product by over six percent in 2021, with more efforts on reform, innovation and high-quality development, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced at the National People’s Congress, (NPC), the country’s Parliament on Friday. China’s economy, which was the first to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic and early to recover from its impact, grew 2.3 percent in 2020, registering the lowest annual growth rate in 45 years.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world’s second-largest economy grew by 2.3 percent expanding to USD 15.42 trillion in dollar terms in 2020, according to the data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last month. In the local currency, the GDP exceeded 100-trillion-yuan (USD 15.42 trillion) threshold to 101.5986 trillion yuan. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices snapped three sessions of gains as Nifty ended below 15,100, dragged by losses in metal, financial stocks amid weak global cues as bond yields rose again. However, the midcap index outperformed benchmarks once again as they gained 2 percent from the initial lows to end 0.5 percent higher. The Sensex closed 1.16 percent lower at 50,846.08 while Nifty fell 1.08 percent to settle at 15,080.25. Broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks as both midcaps and smallcaps traded at 0.49 and 1.17 percent, respectively. UltraCement, Adani Ports, Shree Cement, Grasim, Dr Reddy were the top gainers, while JSW Steel, HDFC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Tata Motors were the top losers on Nifty50.
