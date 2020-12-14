Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher tracking positive global cues

Market-cap of eight of top-10 most valuable firms zoom Rs 1.53 lakh crore
Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added Rs 1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers. During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 percent. The list of gainers included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation. The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed Rs 43,596.02 crore to Rs 5,57,714.17 crore. RIL added Rs 37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,71,438.23 crore. More here
JUST IN: Sources say Tata Sons to file Expression Of Interest for Air India today as deadline ends
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in PSU banks and metal stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 139.13 points or 0.30 percent higher at 46,099.01 while the Nifty gained 35.55 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 13,513.85. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.63 and 0.22 percent, respectively. For the week, Sensex was up 2.2 percent while Nifty rose 1.9 percent. Nifty Bank gained 1.7 percent and Midcap Index added 1.2 percent. Moreover, Nifty PSU Bank rallied 7.7 percent and Nifty FMCG jumped 6.2 percent this week.
