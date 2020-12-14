Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher tracking positive global cues

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in PSU banks and metal stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 139.13 points or 0.30 percent higher at 46,099.01 while the Nifty gained 35.55 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 13,513.85. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.63 and 0.22 percent, respectively. For the week, Sensex was up 2.2 percent while Nifty rose 1.9 percent. Nifty Bank gained 1.7 percent and Midcap Index added 1.2 percent. Moreover, Nifty PSU Bank rallied 7.7 percent and Nifty FMCG jumped 6.2 percent this week.