Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher tracking positive global cues

Pranati Deva | Published: December 14, 2020 07:31 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher Monday following gains in Asian peers amid positive global cues as coronavirus vaccines cheered risk sentiment. The SGX Nifty was also trading 56.50 points or 0.42 percent higher at 13,590.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement