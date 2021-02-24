Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher tracking gains in global peers

Tesla shares in the red for 2021 as bitcoin selloff weighs
Shares in Tesla were set to plunge into the red for the year on Tuesday, hit by a broad selloff of high-flying technology stocks and the fall of bitcoin, in which the electric carmaker recently invested $1.5 billion. At 1121 GMT, Tesla was down over 6% in U.S. premarket deals after a 8.5% drop during the previous session. The firm led by Elon Musk has had a stellar ride since 2020, which it began at about $85 per share, before reaching the $900 mark on Jan. 25. Currently trading at about $673 in pre-market transactions, the stock has lost 25% from its peak, which is above the 20% level which technically defines a bear market. Bitcoin has also swung into a bear market, falling from a peak of $58,354 on Feb. 21 to a low of $45,000 earlier on Tuesday.
Promise of cheap money keeps stocks buoyant
Bond markets steadied, the U.S. dollar fell and stocks edged ahead on Wednesday after central banks from Washington to Wellington vowed to keep monetary policy loose for a long time, giving investors enough confidence to seek out riskier assets. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which has drifted 1.2% lower over the week as rising yields pressured valuations, rose 0.3% and S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended flat on Tuesday as gains in metal and energy stocks were capped by losses in banking and financial space like heavyweights Kotak Bank and HDFC twins. The Sensex ended 7 points higher at 49,751 while the Nifty rose 32 points to settle at 14,708. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindalco and UPL were the top gainers while Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Divi's Labs led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal rose the most, up 4 percent followed by Nifty Realty which added 2.9 percent. The Nifty Energy index also advanced 2 percent while Nifty Auto jumped 0.85 percent. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices lose 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
