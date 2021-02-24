  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears
Oil gains as US production slowly returns after freeze
Rupee surges 11 paise to 72.54 against US dollar in early trade

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher tracking gains in global peers

Pranati Deva | Published: February 24, 2021 07:49 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wedensday, tracking gains in global peers, as SGX Nifty trades at levels around 14,800, up hlaf a percent, indicating a strong opening for a second straight session today. Meanwhile, global stocks edged ahead after central banks from Washington to Wellington vowed to keep monetary policy loose for a long time, giving investors enough confidence to seek out riskier assets.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement