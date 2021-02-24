Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher tracking gains in global peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian indices ended flat on Tuesday as gains in metal and energy stocks were capped by losses in banking and financial space like heavyweights Kotak Bank and HDFC twins. The Sensex ended 7 points higher at 49,751 while the Nifty rose 32 points to settle at 14,708. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindalco and UPL were the top gainers while Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Divi's Labs led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal rose the most, up 4 percent followed by Nifty Realty which added 2.9 percent. The Nifty Energy index also advanced 2 percent while Nifty Auto jumped 0.85 percent. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices lose 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.