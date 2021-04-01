Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 250 points, Nifty above 14,750; Metals, IT, auto stocks gain

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The pulls and pressures from important triggers are unduely impacting the market in the very short run. The last day of FY 21 witnessed massive buying by DIIs (Rs 2021 cr) in an attempt to shore up the NAVs of their mutual fund schemes for the year end. But this was thwarted by heavy FII selling ( Rs 1686 cr) triggered by MSCI rebalancing. Now that the year end considerations are over, markets are likely to consolidate and respond to news relating to the evonomic impact of the second wave of Covid-19 and other fundamental factors. While the second wave is a cause of worry, its economic impact appears to be insignificant now. In April the market is likely to be influenced by the Q4 results. IT, leading financials, cement, metals, pharma, leading telecom companies and some FMCG firms are likely to post very good results.The market will discount these results in advance."