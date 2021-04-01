  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 250 points, Nifty above 14,750; Metals, IT, auto stocks gain

CNBCTV18.COM | Updated: April 01, 2021 09:50 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Thursday following a rally in the global market peers. Asian stocks edged higher after big tech rallied on Wall Street and as President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan. Gains were mainly led by metals, auto and IT stocks.

