Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open higher on Budget cheer, positive global cues

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian indices settled over 5 percent higher on Monday as investors cheered Budget announcements. The Sensex ended 2,315 points higher at 48,600 while the Nifty rose 646 points to settle at 14,281. Gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by banking, financial and auto stocks. The Nifty Bank hit its all-time high, up 9 percent after the FM announced measures to clean up the NPAs in the sector. Meanwhile the Nifty Auto index added 4 percent on the announcement of scrappage policy. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI and L&T were the top gainers while UPL, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and HUL led the losses.