Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 250 points lower, Nifty below 12,900; financials drag

Pranati Deva | Published: November 19, 2020 09:18 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains, following losses in global peers. The sentiment was lower as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major US cities overshadowed investors’ enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments. The indices were mainly dragged by financials with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC contributing the most to the losses.

