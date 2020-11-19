Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 250 points lower, Nifty below 12,900; financials drag

Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 250 points lower, Nifty below 12,850; financials drag
Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains, following losses in global peers. The sentiment was lower as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major US cities overshadowed investors’ enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 269 points at 43,910 while the Nifty fell 76 points to 12,862. The indices were mainly dragged by financials with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC contributing the most to the losses. Broader markets were also lower with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 0.4 percent each. Among sectors, the banking and fin services indices fell over 1 percent while the metal and pharma indices were also in the red. However, the Nifty IT index was in the green at opening.
Axis Bank-Max Life deal may receive final approval by mid-December
It has been a long road for the Axis Bank-Max Life transaction. In the last six months since the announcement, the deal has already hit many regulatory roadblocks forcing the promoters to make multiple tweaks to the contours. But, finally, the wait could come to an end as sources tell CNBC-TV18 that all regulators involved in the transaction have agreed on the suggested deal structure between Axis Bank and Max Life Insurance. According to sources, the insurance regulator had recently written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking their clearance on the deal structure between Axis Bank and Max Life Insurance. Both banking and market regulator have given their go ahead on the suggested structure. More here
TCS shareholders approve up to Rs 16,000-crore buyback plan
India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved its up to Rs 16,000 crore share buyback plan. Last month, TCS' board of directors had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 16,000 crore. The voting, which started on October 20 and ended on November 18, saw 99.57 percent of the votes being cast in favour of the buyback offer. There was 100 percent voting in favour of the proposal by the promoters, 98.11 percent by public institutional shareholders and 98.43 per cent by other shareholders. TCS' smaller rival Wipro has also announced an up to Rs 9,500-crore buyback plan at Rs 400 per equity share. TCS CEO and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan had earlier said the company is focused on its policy to return capital to shareholders. More Here
Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorization
Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine show it was 95 percent effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days. The drugmaker said efficacy of the vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE was consistent across age and ethnicity demographics, and that there were no major side effects, a sign that the immunization could be employed broadly around the world. Efficacy in adults over 65 years, who are at particular risk from the virus, was over 94 percent. More here
Oil prices slip as surging COVID-19 cases overshadow vaccine hopes
US crude futures fell in early trade on Thursday, giving up some of gains from the previous day as surging COVID-19 cases and widening lockdowns raised fears over fuel demand, offsetting further upbeat vaccine news. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.9 percent, to USD41.43 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude was yet to trade, having risen 1.4 percent on Wednesday. The spread of coronavirus infection and fresh restrictions in the United States and other parts of the world hit market sentiment as it would hamper fuel demand,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Co. ”Investors are also booking profits from the recent rally before the US Thanksgiving holiday later this month,” he said. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended at a record close on Wednesday led by gains in financials and auto stocks. Heavyweights L&T, M&M, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the indices. The Sensex rose 227 points to settle at a new closing high of 44,180 while the Nifty rose 64 points to its fresh closing high of 12,938. In intraday deals as well the benchmaks hit new highs. The Sensex rose as much as 263 points to its all-time high of 44,215.49 while the Nifty gained 74 points to its record high of 12,948.85. Broader markets were also positive for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
