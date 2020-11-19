Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 250 points lower, Nifty below 12,900; financials drag

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

Indian indices ended at a record close on Wednesday led by gains in financials and auto stocks. Heavyweights L&T, M&M, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the indices. The Sensex rose 227 points to settle at a new closing high of 44,180 while the Nifty rose 64 points to its fresh closing high of 12,938. In intraday deals as well the benchmaks hit new highs. The Sensex rose as much as 263 points to its all-time high of 44,215.49 while the Nifty gained 74 points to its record high of 12,948.85. Broader markets were also positive for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.