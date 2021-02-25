Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open higher following a rally in global peers

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next month
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced open market operations for sale as well as purchase of government securities for Rs 15,000 crore each. On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the central bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore each on March 4, 2021, RBI said in a release. Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Secs of longer maturities and selling equal amounts of G-Secs of shorter maturities. More here
IRDAI approves Axis Entities' stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given its formal approval to Axis Bank and its subsidiaries -- Axis Capital Limited & Axis Securities Limited – to acquire up to 12 percent stake in Max Life Insurance. In January this year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had approved the stake acquisition. Max Life said in release, as per the proposed transaction, Axis Entities have the right to acquire up to 19 percent stake in Max Life, of which, Axis Bank proposes to acquire up to 9 percent, and Axis Capital Limited and Axis Securities Limited together propose to acquire up to 3 percent in the first leg of the transaction. Axis Entities have the right to acquire an additional stake of up to 7 percent in Max Life over the next few years. More here
GameStop rallies again; some puzzle over ice cream cone tweet
GameStop Corp shares more than doubled in afternoon trading on Wednesday, surprising those who thought the video game retailer’s stock price would stabilize after a fierce rally and steep dive that upended Wall Street in January. The shares soared nearly 104 percent during the session in which trading was halted several times, then jumped another 85 percent after hours. Analysts could not pinpoint one reason for the sharp move. At least one ruled out a short squeeze like that which fired the ”Reddit rally” in January when mom-and-pop investors bought GameStop furiously to punish hedge funds that had bet against the retailer. Some Twitter users pointed to an activist investor’s tweet of an ice cream cone picture. Others cited factors including a reshuffling of top executives and options trading.
In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world
The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world’s fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.
Asian stocks open higher as Fed's Powell nixes inflation fears
Asian stocks perked up on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.90% in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.37%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.92%. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.12%, as rising stocks on Wall Street pushed the global benchmark to reverse early losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a record high rising 1.35% to 31,961.86 while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%. The Nasdaq index, which fell as much as 1.3% earlier in the session, regained its footing by early afternoon and closed up 0.99%.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian indices ended 2 percent higher on Wednesday, in an extended trading session, led mainly by gains in banking and financials stocks with the Nifty Bank surging over 1,400 points. The Sensex ended 1,030 points higher at 50,781 while the Nifty50 rose 274 points to settle at 14,982. Earlier during the day, trading at the NSE index was suspended due to a technical issue. The benchmark Nifty50 was frozen at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent since 10.08 am. However the index later reopened at 3:45 pm. On the Nifty50 index, four of the top five gainers were from the BFSI space. Coal India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while UPL, Powergrid, Dr Reddy's TCS, and JSW Steel led the losses.
