CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for
Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears
Oil prices slip on surprise build in US crude stocks
Rupee surges 11 paise to 72.54 against US dollar in early trade

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open higher following a rally in global peers

Pranati Deva | Published: February 25, 2021 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a rally in global markets. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 227.50 points or 1.54 percent higher at 15,033.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

