Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open higher following a rally in global peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

The Indian indices ended 2 percent higher on Wednesday, in an extended trading session, led mainly by gains in banking and financials stocks with the Nifty Bank surging over 1,400 points. The Sensex ended 1,030 points higher at 50,781 while the Nifty50 rose 274 points to settle at 14,982. Earlier during the day, trading at the NSE index was suspended due to a technical issue. The benchmark Nifty50 was frozen at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent since 10.08 am. However the index later reopened at 3:45 pm. On the Nifty50 index, four of the top five gainers were from the BFSI space. Coal India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while UPL, Powergrid, Dr Reddy's TCS, and JSW Steel led the losses.