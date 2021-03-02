Stock Market Live: Indian Indices likely to open on a higher note following global peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian indices ended over 1.5 percent higher on Monday, recovering from a 3 percent decline in the previous session, as bond markets calm triggering a rally in the global peers. The gains in the domestic indices were led by a broad-based rally across sectors. Auto, energy and financial sectors contributed the most to the rise. The Sensex ended 750 points higher at 49,850 while the Nifty rose 230 points to settle at 14,761. Broader markets also surged during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 2 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, ONGC, Grasim, UPL, and Shree Cement were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel was the only stock to end in the red.