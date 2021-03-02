Stock Market Live: Indian Indices likely to open on a higher note following global peers

Oil extends losses on worry over possible supply increase from OPEC
Oil prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday, extending losses that began last week, as investors unwound long positions on concern that OPEC may agree to increase global supply in a meeting this week and Chinese demand may be slipping. Brent crude dropped 78 cents, or 1.2%, to $62.91 a barrel by 0138 GMT, after losing 1.1% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 74 cents, or 1.2%, to $59.90 a barrel, having lost 1.4% on Monday. Investors are worried the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will boost oil output, said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
16 companies set to launch IPOs in March; could raise over Rs 25,000 crore
Sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors, an uptick in corporate earnings, economic recovery from COVID-19 shocks, and buoyant world markets have been been the driving forces behind a powerful rally in Indian equities. This upbeat mood in the secondary market has rubbed off on the primary market as well, with companies raising close to Rs 44,000 crore in 2020. MTAR Technologies has already announced its IPO, which will open for subscription on March 3. The company plans to raise Rs 600 crore through the offer. Other expected IPOs include Anupam Rasayan, Laxmi Organic Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Craftsman Automation, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Nazara Technologies, Aadhar Housing Finance, Kalyan Jewellers India, India Pesticides and Power Grid Corporation InvIT, moneycontrol.com reported. These IPOs could raise over Rs 25,000 crore. More here
Asian shares rise as risk assets shine, Australian central bank eyed
Asian shares are poised to rally on Tuesday as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off calmed investor nerves and lifted riskier assets, although oil prices were on the defensive on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption. Australian shares jumped 0.8% in early trade, while E-mini S&P futures climbed 0.15%. Japan’s Nikkei opened 0.93% higher.
S&P 500 surges in strongest one-day rise since June
The S&P 500 surged on Monday in its strongest one-day gain since June as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while another COVID-19 vaccine getting U.S. approval and fiscal stimulus bolstered expectations of a swift economic recovery. U.S. bond yields eased after a swift rise last month on expectations of accelerated inflation due to bets on an economic rebound. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield dipped to 1.449% after hitting a one-year high of 1.614%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.95% to end at 31,535.51 points, while the S&P 500 gained 2.38% to 3,901.82. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.01% to 13,588.83.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended over 1.5 percent higher on Monday, recovering from a 3 percent decline in the previous session, as bond markets calm triggering a rally in the global peers. The gains in the domestic indices were led by a broad-based rally across sectors. Auto, energy and financial sectors contributed the most to the rise. The Sensex ended 750 points higher at 49,850 while the Nifty rose 230 points to settle at 14,761. Broader markets also surged during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 2 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, ONGC, Grasim, UPL, and Shree Cement were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel was the only stock to end in the red.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!