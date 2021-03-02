  • SENSEX
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for
Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears
Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill
Rupee slumps 29 paise to 73.76 against US dollar in early trade

Stock Market Live: Indian Indices likely to open on a higher note following global peers

Pranati Deva | Published: March 02, 2021 08:19 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday, extending gains for another session, following a rally in global peers as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off calmed investor's nerves. Meanwhile, SGX Nifty was also trading around 14,895, up over 100 points, suggesting a gap-up opening on Dalal Street.

