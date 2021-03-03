Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 400 points higher, Nifty above 15,050; all sectors in the green

MTAR Tech raises Rs 179 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering solutions company, on Tuesday, said it has raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors ahead of its share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Wednesday. A total of 31,11,725 shares have been allocated to 15 anchor investors at Rs 575 a piece, which is the upper end of the price band. At this price, the company garnered Rs 179 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Jupiter South Asia Investment Company, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India are foreign portfolio investors that have been allocated shares in the anchor book. In addition, domestic institutional investors who were allocated shares are SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Birla Sunlife MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Nippon India MF, Franklin Templeton MF, Sundaram MF, Invesco MF and Birla Sun Life Insurance. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 400 points higher, Nifty above 15,050; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened nearly a percent higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the third straight session tracking positive sentiment in the global markets. Back home, broad-based gains across all sectors supported the frontline indices. Energy, financials, and metal sectors led the gains at opening. At 9:18 am, the Sensex ws up 440 points at 50,737 while the Nifty rose 145 points to 15,064. Broader markets were inline with the benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, Tata Steel, HDFC, BPCL, and JSW Steel were the top gainers while there were no losers in early deals. Nifty Metal surged the most, up over 2.5 percent while Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Energy rose a percent each. Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Pharma were also in the green.
Oil slips on concerns that OPEC+ may be set to pump up supply
Oil prices were down in early trade on Wednesday, extending several days of losses, amid uncertainty over how much supply producing countries will push to restore to the market at a meeting this week while the coronavirus pandemic persists. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $59.57 a barrel by 0122 GMT, down 6% since Feb. 25, when they hit their highest close since May 2019. Brent crude futures dipped 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $62.63 a barrel, down 7% from a 13-month high hit last week.
RBI restricting banks from raising stakes in insurance firms: Sources
India's central bank wants banks to limit ownership stakes in capital-intensive insurance companies at a maximum 20 percent, less than half of what the current regulations permit, three sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules allow banks to hold up to 50 percent stakes in insurers and on a selective basis equity holdings can be higher but must eventually be brought down within a certain period. The sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private, however, said the central bank in 2019 unofficially advised banks seeking to acquire stakes in insurers, to limit such stakes to a maximum of 30 percent, and more recently directed them to cap stake purchases in insurers at 20 percent. More here
Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan gets Sebi nod for IPO to raise Rs 760 crore
Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan has received market regulator Sebi's approval for launching an initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 760 crore. Till now, nine firms have launched an IPO this year. As per the firm, the issue proceeds would be used mainly for repayment of debt worth Rs 556.20 crore. As of September, the company had a total debt of Rs 861.58 crore. The company, which filed preliminary papers for the IPO (Initial Public Offer) with the watchdog in December, obtained its observation on February 26, as the latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. The Surat-based company has decided to reserve a portion of the offer for its employees and may consider a discount for eligible staff. Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the merchant bankers for the issue. More here
Asian shares nudge higher in defensive trade, dollar soft
Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns that stocks may have rallied too far too fast in the past year, and focused instead on optimism that more imminent U.S. stimulus will energise the global economic recovery. Australian shares gained 0.45% in early trade while E-mini S&P futures were up 0.2%. Wall Street had retreated overnight after beginning March with a bang, with the S&P 500 staging its best one-day rally in nine months on Monday.
Majority of Yes Bank shareholders approve a proposal for raising Rs 10,000 crore
Yes Bank on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved a proposal for raising Rs 10,000 crore capital with the requisite majority. As many as 98.78 per cent votes were cast in favour of the resolution to authorise the bank to raise capital through issuance of equity shares or other securities, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. "We would like to inform that the special resolution...has been approved by the members with requisite majority," Yes Bank said. On January 22, while declaring its financial results for quarter ended December 31, 2020, Yes Bank had informed about Rs 10,000 crore fund raise plan through various modes. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended a percent higher on Tuesday mainly led by gains in auto and IT stocks. Meanwhile, FMCG, Pharma and banking sectors also supported the markets. The Sensex ended 447 points higher at 50,297 while the Nifty rose 157 points to settle at 14,919. The broader markets were also very positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-2 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, M&M, Wipro, Adani Ports, and Hero Moto were the top gainers while ONGC, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Powergrid and Coal India led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index surged over 3 percent on good auto sales numbers for the month of February. The Nifty IT index also rose over 3 percent for the day. Meanwhile Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma added over a percent each.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!