Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 400 points higher, Nifty above 15,050; all sectors in the green

Pranati Deva | Published: March 03, 2021 09:21 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened nearly a percent higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the third straight session tracking positive sentiment in the global markets. Back home, broad-based gains across all sectors supported the frontline indices. Energy, financials, and metal sectors mainly led the gains

