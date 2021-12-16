Stock market likely to consolidate for next 2 qtrs; positive on IT: Vinit Sambre

Vinit Sambre of DSP Investment believes the share market could consolidate for the next two quarters after a steep run in prices. He is positive on IT and healthcare space, even though healthcare space "looks expensive on current prices."

The headline index Sensex has declined nearly 4 percent in the past month after crossing a lifetime high of 61,700 in October 2021. Now the market is expected to consolidate for the next two quarters after the steep run, Vinit Sambre of DSP Investment said. In technical analysis, a consolidating market experiences rangebound price activity and hints at indecisiveness.

“The next two quarters to be more in a consolidation phase and the long-term view generally remains positive for us, as is the case always, as far as we are concerned, as we look at the long-term visibility of businesses and companies, those remains intact, but the near-term is definitely anything bit more challenging,” he said.

Sambre continued that demand on the ground continues to remain very strong and that the IT sector will continue to do well.

“Combining two factors, demand and margins, things are looking pretty okay, but the third factor which is rerating; I don't expect, at least the midcap pack to see such a huge amount of massive rerating probably the stock may generally follow the earnings trend is what I feel. There could be some rerating expected in few of the IT companies where they are into restructuring mode or there are some management and strategic changes, but on the whole positive view on IT continues,” he said.