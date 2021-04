On Good Friday (April 2), the stock market had its first holiday this month. During the rest of the month, the markets will be shut on two more occasions — on April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti and April 21 on the occasion of Ram Navami. However, investors should note that this, along with regular weekly-off days, would mean that the markets will be shut for a total of 11 days in April.

Here's the complete list of share market holidays in April 2021:

Day Date Holiday

Friday April 2 Good Friday

Saturday April3 Weekly off

Sunday April 4 Weekly off / Easter

Saturday April 10 Weekly off

Sunday April 11 Weekly off

Wednesday April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti

Saturday April 17 Weekly off

Sunday April 18 Weekly off

Wednesday April 21 Ram Navami

Saturday April 24 Weekly off

Sunday April 25 Weekly off / MahavirJayanti