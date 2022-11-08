Cross
    market News

    Stock market holiday: Trading at BSE, NSE closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

    Stock market holiday: Trading at BSE, NSE closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

    Stock market holiday: Trading at BSE, NSE closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Domestic markets will remain shut for trading on Tuesday. This is the last trading holiday of the calendar year.

    Indian stock market will remain shut on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Currency and derivatives markets will also remain shut. Trading on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will resume on Wednesday, November 9.

    The commodities market will be shut for the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) on Tuesday, and resume trading in the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm).
    On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks scaled to 10-month closing highs. The Sensex moved between 61,401.5 and 60,714.4, before finishing the day with a gain of 234.8 points. The Nifty50 largely moved within the 18,050-18,250 band before settling at 18,202.8. Rupee, on Monday, appreciated by 52 paise from its previous close to settle at 81.92 vs dollar.
    Wall Street ended higher on Monday as investors weighed the outcome of Tuesday's mid-term elections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.31 percent whereas S&P 500 gained 0.96 percent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.85 percent. Asian stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was marginally up  at the last count.
    Today is the last trading holiday of the calendar year.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Next Article

