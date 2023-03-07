Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE shut today on account of Holi

Share Market Holiday Today: Trading on the stock exchanges National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will resume on Wednesday, March 8.

Indian stock market is scheduled to remain shut on Tuesday, March 7 on account of Holi. Currency and derivatives markets will also remain shut on Tuesday. The capital and money markets will now resume trading on Wednesday. Trading on the stock exchanges National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will resume on Wednesday, March 8.

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the green on Monday . Sensex rose over 415 points or 0.7 percent to 60,224.46, whereas Nifty gained more than 100 points or 0.7 percent to 17,711.45.

39 constituents of the Nifty 50 index ended in the green, while 25 stocks in the 30-share Sensex advanced. Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors and ONGC were the top gainers in Monday's session.

Asian stocks gained in the early hours on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent to 648.1. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1.5 percent up. Japan's Nikkei too gained 0.4 percent.

Wall Street ended higher on Monday as US Treasury yields pulled higher and investors brace for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and the February jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12 percent whereas S&P 500 gained 0.07 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.11 percent.