Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on June 29; F&O expiry tomorrow

The holiday was earlier scheduled for June 28. Trading on the both the stock exchanges — NSE and BSE — will now be shut on Thursday, June 29 on account of Bakrid.

The June F&O series expiry will now take place on June 28 instead of June 29.

The equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment and the currency derivatives segment as well as the interest rate derivatives segment will be shut on Thursday.

The Multi Commodity of India Limited (MCX) will also be closed for morning trading on June 29. The morning session of the commodity derivative segment will be closed and it will open for the evening session.

Trading on the both the stock exchanges — NSE and BSE — will resume on Friday, June 30.

The markets will next be closed for trade on August 15 on Independence Day. In the next month, the markets will be closed on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. On October 2, the market will be closed for Gandhi Jayanti. The markets will also be shut on Dussehra, October 24.

The first holiday of November will fall on the 12th of the month, Laxmi Puja. The markets, however, will open for Muhurat trading in the evening. The market will also be closed on November 14 (Diwali) and November 27 (Guru Nanak Jayant). In December, the only day when there will be no trading in the stock markets is December 25, Christmas.