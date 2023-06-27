CNBC TV18
Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed on June 29; F&O expiry tomorrow

By Asmita Pant  Jun 27, 2023 12:08:39 PM IST (Updated)

The holiday was earlier scheduled for June 28. Trading on the both the stock exchanges — NSE and BSE — will now be shut on Thursday, June 29 on account of Bakrid.

The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain shut on Thursday, March 29, on account of Bakrid. The holiday was earlier scheduled for June 28.

The June F&O series expiry will now take place on June 28 instead of June 29.
The equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment and the currency derivatives segment as well as the interest rate derivatives segment will be shut on Thursday.
X