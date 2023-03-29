Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow on account of Ram Navami

Ram Navami stock market holiday: Trading on the both the stock exchanges — NSE and BSE — will resume on Friday, March 31.
The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain shut on Thursday, March 30, on account of Ram Navami celebrations.
According to BSE, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment and the currency derivatives segment as well as the interest rate derivatives segment will be shut on Thursday.
The Multi Commodity of India Limited (MCX), which was India's first listed exchange, will also be closed for morning trading on March 30 and resume at 5pm.
The morning session of the commodity derivative segment will be closed and it will open for the evening session.
March 30 will be the last market holiday for this fiscal year. April will have four market holidays — April 4, April 7, April 14 and April 21.
