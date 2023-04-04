Stock market holiday: NSE and BSE to remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti today

The wholesale commodity markets - including metal and bullion will also remain closed. There will be no trading in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.
Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the entire session on Tuesday i.e. 4th April 2023 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Along with this, the Wholesale commodity markets - including metal and bullion will also remain closed. There will be no trading in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance
Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma
Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the third consecutive session on April 3 (Monday), boosted by buying in auto, banking and capital goods counters despite a rise in crude oil prices fuelling concerns about inflation.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 114.92 points or 0.19 percent to close at 59,106.44 points while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 38.30 points or 0.22 percent to close at 17,398.05 points.
India's manufacturing sector posted a remarkable performance at the end of the final fiscal quarter, as growth of factory orders and production quickened to the strongest in three months. Read More Here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!