Stock market holiday: NSE and BSE to remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti today

Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the entire session on Tuesday i.e. 4th April 2023 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Along with this, the Wholesale commodity markets - including metal and bullion will also remain closed. There will be no trading in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the third consecutive session on April 3 (Monday), boosted by buying in auto, banking and capital goods counters despite a rise in crude oil prices fuelling concerns about inflation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 114.92 points or 0.19 percent to close at 59,106.44 points while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 38.30 points or 0.22 percent to close at 17,398.05 points.