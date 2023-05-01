Stock market holiday: NSE and BSE to remain closed on 1st May for Maharashtra day

1 Min(s) Read
Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the entire session on Monday i.e. 1st May 2023 on account of Maharashtra day. The equity segment, derivative segment, and the SLB segment will be closed today.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
1st May marks the seventh trading holiday. The next trading holiday shall be on 28th June 2023 on account of Bakri Id. There are a total of 15 stock market holidays in calendar year 2023, but the month of May has only one holiday which is on 1st May.