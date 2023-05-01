English
Stock market holiday: NSE and BSE to remain closed on 1st May for Maharashtra day

May 1, 2023

Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the entire session on Monday i.e. 1st May 2023 on account of Maharashtra day. The equity segment, derivative segment, and the SLB segment will be closed today.

1st May marks the seventh trading holiday. The next trading holiday shall be on 28th June 2023 on account of Bakri Id. There are a total of 15 stock market holidays in calendar year 2023, but the month of May has only one holiday which is on 1st May.
