Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain shut today for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)

Indian financial markets will remain shut on Tuesday (May 3) for the Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) holiday. The capital and money markets will resume trading on May 4.

Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be available next on Wednesday. MCX will be shut for the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) on Tuesday, and resume trading in the evening session.

On Monday , Indian equity benchmark indices recouped more than 500 points from the day's low to end flat in a volatile session. Selling was seen in the capital goods, auto and IT indices.

At close, the 30-scrip Sensex was down 84.88 points or 0.15 percent at 56,975.99, and the Nifty was down 33.40 points or 0.20 percent at 17,069.10. Meanwhile, Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.6 percent lower at 29703.40 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended down 1.3 percent at 10,119.65.

Nifty50 has shed 3.4 percent in the past one month while Sensex has lost about 4 percent during the same period.

Indian financial markets will also remain shut on August 9 for Muharram. Besides this, in August, there will be two holidays: August 15 for Independence Day and August 31 for Ganesh Chaturthi.