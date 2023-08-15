homemarket NewsStock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Independence Day

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Independence Day

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 15, 2023 8:41:07 AM IST (Published)

The BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain shut on August 15 on account of Independence Day. Regular trading across exchanges will resume from August 16.

The BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain shut on August 15 on account of Independence Day.
In the previous session on August 14, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 bounced back from intra-day lows to settle in positive territory, helped by fag-end buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid a firm start in European markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12 percent to settle at 65,401.92. During the day, it fell 500.77 points or 0.76 per cent to 64,821.88. The NSE Nifty gained 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 19,434.55.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Nestle, Axis Bank, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.
Also Read: Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders
JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.
Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed today. There will be no trading in the forex and commodity futures markets, too.
Regular trading across exchanges will resume from August 16.
In the coming months, stock market will be close on September 19 (Ganesh Chaturthi), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and October 24 (Dussehra).
Catch LIVE updates on Independence Day celebrations here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Independence Daymarket holidayNifty 50sensex

Recommended Articles

View All

Independence Day 2023 | The Final Frontier — independent India's focus on people, planet and prosperity

Aug 15, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Air India Rebranding — the transformation of independent India's national flag carrier

Aug 15, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

The Moon Rush — expect these nail-biting moments in the space arena next week

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read